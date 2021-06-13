Jaideep Ahlawat and Sayani Gupta had army and corporate aspirations – watch their interesting candid confessions on Ira Dubey’s A Table For Two Season 2





We have now entered the semi-final spherical of A Table For Two Season 2, and it appears to be like like host Ira Dubey is capping off her present with much more unbridled enjoyable, unfiltered gossip and unrestrained secrets and techniques than earlier than. The truth that her two visitors pouring their hearts out additionally occur to be “two of essentially the most dynamic actors in our business”, as she places it, is merely the icing on the cake. We’re speaking about Pataal Lok’s Jaideep Ahlawat and 4 Extra Pictures’ Sayani Gupta, a tightly knit duo who’ve kown one another since their days at FTII, Pune, and haven’t solely grown nearer with every passing day since then, however have additionally developed immensely in their discipline.

The twelfth episode, which premieres right now, thirteenth June, on ZEE5 International, begins with each Jaideep Ahlawat and Sayani Gupta, dissecting the celebrity they’ve achieved, a byproduct of their work, and how they cope with it. Jaideep then confesses how he needed to first be a part of the army and felt dejected after being rejected time and once more, whereas many others he knew had been getting chosen. His anecdote about how he landed up being an actor is one thing no fan can miss. Then again, Sayani opened up on spending one and a half years in a corporate job earlier than discovering her calling.

Coming to lighter stuff, Sayani Gupta revealed why regardless of being so gorgeous and profitable, she stays to be single. And that’s not all, she additionally tells us in regards to the weird proposals she retains receiving on Instagram. Lastly, the 2 select between their first and present loves – army vs. appearing within the case of the previous and singing vs. appearing for the latter. Take a look at the unique sneak peek of the episode beneath:

It actually appears to be like like the most recent episode of A Table For Two season 2 goes to be price all of the wait. So miss this episode at your personal price. Do not forget to catch the whole eleventh episode of A Table For Two Season 2 on ZEE5. The present, which has been shot on the Hyatt Regency, Mumbai, can be accessible globally, throughout linear worldwide channels — Zee Cinema Center East, Zee TV Center East, Zee TV APAC, Zee TV UK and Zee TV SAF. It is also streaming on ZEE5.

