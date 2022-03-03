Jaideep Ahlawat and Zeeshan Ayyub starrer ZEE5 Original Series, ‘Blood Brothers’ trailer out

‘Bloody Brothers’ will premiere on ZEE5 on March 18. Directed by Shaad Ali and produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India, ‘Bloody Brothers’ will premiere on ZEE5 on March 18. The series will feature Jaideep Ahlawat and Zeeshan Ayyub in lead roles along with Satish Kaushik, Shruti Seth, Tina Desai, Jitendra Joshi, Maya Alag, Mugdha Godse and Yuri Suri in supporting roles. Let us tell you, Bloody Brothers is the Indian version of British mystery thriller ‘Gilt’. As can be seen in the trailer, the story of Bloody Brothers revolves around two brothers.

Jaideep Ahlawat as Jaggi and Zeeshan Ayyub as Daljit. It can be seen in the trailer that their lives go out of control when a tragic car accident takes place. To hide the truth, the process of lying starts and as the lying increases, more people get involved in it.

In the end, it becomes difficult for both the brothers to escape from this dire situation. Now it remains to be seen how far these brothers can handle the lie and how serious are its consequences? Filled with strong acting and an intriguing storyline, ‘Bloody Brothers’ is a fun twisted tale of brotherhood, relationships, crime and drama. Zeeshan Ayyub said, “The show has been extremely fun.

From shooting at a beautiful location in Ooty to working with the best of actors and building a relationship for a lifetime and playing such an emotional role, Bloody Brothers has been a wonderful experience. This project is one of the most satisfying project of my life. The camaraderie we shared off screen can be seen on-screen and I hope the audience enjoys it. ,

