jailed citizen journalist zhang zhan for covering china wuhan corona pandemic is close to death

Human rights organization Amnesty International has demanded the release of the Chinese journalist after Zhang Zhan’s brother Xu Zhang tweeted. Amnesty International said Zhang should not have been jailed. He needs to be released immediately.

Chinese journalist Zhang Zhan was sentenced to 4 years in prison for reporting the corona epidemic in the early days in Wuhan city of China. Jailed Zhang Zhan is on hunger strike. Due to which her condition has become very bad and she has reached the verge of death.

In the month of February last year, Zhang Zhan had reached the city of Wuhan in China and had reported the epidemic spread from there during that time as well as he had also questioned government officials about the preparedness of the epidemic. During this, Zhang Jan also made some videos from his mobile phone. After which Zhang was arrested in May last year.

Zhang was arrested from Shanghai, China. He was also accused of spreading false information through video and text. After which in December, China’s citizen journalist Zhang Zhan was convicted of quarreling and creating problems there. In this case, Zhang was sentenced to four years in prison.

Earlier this year, Zhang’s team of lawyers told him that he had been on hunger strike since being jailed and tried to feed him through a pipe in his nose, AFP news agency reported. Is. Although his legal team is also not aware of his current status.

Zhan is 177cm tall, now she has less than 40kg wt. She may not survive the coming cold winter. I hope the world remembers how she used to be. pic.twitter.com/6hJ5AxBH88 — Ju Zhang (@Jeffreychang81) October 30, 2021

Recently, Zhang Zhan’s brother Xu Zhang posted a picture of his sister on his social media account on Twitter. Posting the picture, Xu Zhang wrote that Zhan may be 177 cm tall but now his weight is less than 40 kg. He may not even be able to withstand the coming harsh winter. I hope the world remembers how she was. According to media reports, Zhang’s condition has become such that she can neither walk nor lift her head without anyone’s help.

