The number of journalists jailed worldwide this year has risen to a record high of 293 due to growing government intolerance for independent coverage, a quarter of which is in China alone, according to an annual survey released by the Observatory on Thursday.

The total number has risen to 280 by 2020, the sixth consecutive annual record for the number of journalists imprisoned worldwide by the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists. Since the group established a prison database in 1992, it has become a global standard for measuring the repression of journalists.

Joel Simon, the group’s executive director, and Arlene Gates, its editorial director, said in a statement that the “tremendous increase in the number of imprisoned journalists reflects the situation across the country, but a common denominator was the growing reluctance of authoritarian governments.” Adhere to public disclosure of information they deem dangerous.

“The numbers reflect two inseparable challenges – governments are determined to control and manage information and they are more reckless in their efforts to do so,” Mr Simon said. “It is a feature of dictatorial regimes to imprison journalists for reporting on the news.”