Jailed Journalists Reach Record High for Sixth Year in 2021
The number of journalists jailed worldwide this year has risen to a record high of 293 due to growing government intolerance for independent coverage, a quarter of which is in China alone, according to an annual survey released by the Observatory on Thursday.
The total number has risen to 280 by 2020, the sixth consecutive annual record for the number of journalists imprisoned worldwide by the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists. Since the group established a prison database in 1992, it has become a global standard for measuring the repression of journalists.
Joel Simon, the group’s executive director, and Arlene Gates, its editorial director, said in a statement that the “tremendous increase in the number of imprisoned journalists reflects the situation across the country, but a common denominator was the growing reluctance of authoritarian governments.” Adhere to public disclosure of information they deem dangerous.
“The numbers reflect two inseparable challenges – governments are determined to control and manage information and they are more reckless in their efforts to do so,” Mr Simon said. “It is a feature of dictatorial regimes to imprison journalists for reporting on the news.”
The survey, which counts those imprisoned until December 1, countered China’s aggressive efforts to demonstrate for the Beijing Winter Olympics in February and to portray the ruling Communist Party as a defender of democratic freedom.
Fifty journalists have been jailed by China, a survey found that, more than anywhere else, and for the first time involving journalists in Hong Kong, strict security laws were imposed on Chinese territory in 2020 after pro-democracy protests.
Number 2 this year is Myanmar, where a military junta seized power in February, arresting several journalists and imprisoning at least 26. Egypt 25, Vietnam 23, and Belarus 19, were in the top five. By Turkey, 18, Eritrea, 16, Saudi Arabia and Russia, both 14, and Iran, 9.
Ms. Gates acknowledged that some countries, which have historically had the highest prison conditions for journalists, have rejected this trend. Turkey, for example, which topped the list in 2018, dropped last year after the release of 20 journalists.
But in the case of Turkey, its president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, effectively silenced the domestic media in the aftermath of the failed 2016 coup. Many journalists have gone into other professions, while others awaiting trial have been paroled.
Ms Gates said it would be foolish to look at the low number of prisoners as a sign of a change of heart towards the press.
The group said no journalists had been jailed in North America as of December 1, but noted that at least 56 journalists from around the world had been arrested and detained in collaboration with the US Press Freedom Tracker, a group and other press advocacy groups. . The United States accounted for 86 percent of the protests this year. This is close to the combined total of 2017, 2018 and 2019.
The group also reports that the number of journalists killed worldwide for revenge for their work has dropped to at least 19 this year, compared to 22 on December 1, 2020. This year, three other journalists were killed while covering the conflict zone, the group said, and two others were killed during protests or street cover.
Mexico remains the deadliest country for journalists in the Western Hemisphere, with three people killed in retaliation for their reporting, according to the group. The group said it was investigating six other killings of journalists in Mexico to determine the motives of the killers.
The group said the number of journalists killed in retaliation for reporting was the highest in India – four – and a fifth was killed while covering protests.
