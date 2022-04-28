Jailed Marine Trevor Reed lands in US after prisoner swap with Russia



A plane carrying sea veteran Trevor Reed landed in Texas early Thursday morning after a prisoner exchange was released from a Russian prison this week, according to a photo posted by Republican August Fluger, R-Texas.

The United States announced Wednesday that Reid had been exchanged for Konstantin Yaroshenko, a Russian drug trafficker serving a 20-year federal sentence in Connecticut.

“We’re all praying for this moment. Welcome home, Trevor Reed!” Pfluger said in a tweet.

Reed’s parents, Joey and Paula, spoke to reporters outside their home on Wednesday, revealing that they had talked for a few minutes with their son while traveling by plane from Russia.

Paula Reid said she had a “panic attack” over concerns that her son might stay in Russia throughout the summer. The pair then asked for privacy.

“She looks terrible to us,” said Joey Reid. “As her parents we know she’s not good looking. She’s very thin, weird walking.”

“We want to make sure he is in good health,” the family added, adding that he would probably return to a military hospital.

The family issued a statement on Wednesday morning thanking various personalities and politicians involved in the release of their son from a Russian prison.

“While we understand Trevor’s interest in the story – and as he prepares to tell his own story – we will respectfully ask for some privacy when we address the myriad health problems caused by his messy condition. In his Russian Gulag,” the statement added. Has done.

The family highlights the plight of families in similar situations, such as the Huilan family, whose son Paul Huilan has been in Russian custody for more than three years.

Reid, now a 30-year-old U.S. Marine Corps veteran and former presidential security guard, was living in Russia in the summer of 2019 when Russian police arrested him and charged him with assaulting a police officer. He was celebrating in a park with his longtime Russian girlfriend and colleagues at the time, Joey Reid told Gadget Clock Digital earlier this month.

Reid was sentenced to nine years in prison, although his family maintained his innocence and the U.S. government described him as an unjust detainee.

Following a public trial, Reid was convicted of assaulting police officers in July 2020 and sentenced to nine years in prison before being released on Wednesday.

Peter Aitken and Stephanie Pagons of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.