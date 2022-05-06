Jake Oettinger makes 29 saves, lift Stars over Flames



Jack Ottinger made 29 saves and received the first post-season shutdown of his second career playoff to give the Dallas Stars a 2-0 lead against the Calgary Flames on Thursday night.

Joe Pavelski scored and Michael Raffle added an empty-net goal for the Stars.

The best-of-seven conference quarter-final series for Saturday’s Game 3 and Monday’s Game 4 will depart for Dallas at American Airlines Arena. The Flame started the series with a 1-0 win on Tuesday.

Calgary’s Jacob Markstrom stopped 21 of 22 shots.

“The only thing that matters is the win,” Ottinger said.

Flame outscored the Stars 12-7 in the third period. Raffle 1:09 scored on an empty net with the rest.

“Our goal was to go to Dallas and win two games anyway, so it doesn’t really change our mindset,” said Flames forward Tyler Toffoli.

Outplay in the opening period, Calgary created more chances to score 11-7 on shots per second. The flames were denied by Ottinger, and Goltender did not get their sticks in the few rebounds allowed.

“They are a good defensive team. I thought we had a good chance to score tonight,” said Flames forward Johnny Goudreau. “Their goalkeeper played well. A couple of 2-on-1 seconds, separated, thought we did a good job in their own zone, but managed to score, had to endure and got caught in the net (at the beginning) with ourselves.”

To create more offense, Stars coach Rick Bones continued to play forward Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin on separate lines, as he did in the second and third episodes of the series.

“There’s not much room,” Bones said. “There’s not much room for them or us. You have to work for what you get.”

After failing to register a shot in the net in Game 1, Pavleski scored the first goal of the series for the Stars in the first period at 7:47 on the defensive-zone Flames turnover.

Defender Noah Hanifin opened the boards and placed them inside Jason Robertson’s rod inside the Blue Line. Pavelsky deflected Robertson’s shot over Markstrom’s glove.

Johnny Goodreau was seen scoring 43 seconds for Calgary, but his isolated goal for offside was disallowed.

Matthew Takachuk and John Klingberg start the feud anew from the first game, where Takachuk hits Klingberg on the board behind Calgary’s net late in the first half.

Takachuk cross-checked Klingberg, who took a rough penalty, to send both into the box after Goudreau’s denied goal.

The Stars were held scoreless in a pair of power-play opportunities and were 0 for 7 in the first two games of the series. The Flames scored 3 for zero on Thursday and scored a power-play goal on eight occasions in the first two games.