Jake Sullivan, Biden’s Adviser, Long a Figure of Fascination
WASHINGTON – Jake Sullivan is married to Margaret Goodlander, President Biden’s national security adviser, who is now Attorney General Merrick B. Garland has a mentor, at a wedding set in 2015 in a remote democratic utopia. Mr Biden will soon retire as popular vice president, Donald J. Trump was considered a side show, and Hillary Clinton was the president in Waiting.
Guests at the Yale Campus that weekend included former President (Bill Clinton), former Secretary of State (Mrs. Clinton), future Secretary of State (Anthony J. Blinken), and Supreme Court Justice (Stephen G. Breyer). Many former bosses on hand had pegged the Golden-Boy groom as an ideal national security adviser to the upcoming Clinton White House – who, in his 40s, would have made him the youngest person to hold the job.
If the 2016 election assumptions are wrong and the White House is twice in power, the predictions will be largely true if China is strong enough, prematurely enough to exacerbate the anger epidemic and job difficulties.
On August 26, Mr. Sullivan, who was chairing a briefing on Afghanistan in the White House Situation Room, handed over the leaflet to Gen. Kenneth F. Mackenzie Jr., the head of the Army’s Central Command. Of paper.
The general – connected via video from Kabul, where the evacuation of civilians began – told the room that four American service members at the airport had been killed in an apparent bombing, three near death and dozens injured. Mr Biden rolled his eyes and gasped as he stared straight ahead for a few seconds.
“The worst that could happen is what happened,” the president concluded, according to participants in the meeting.
It fell on Mr. Sullivan, who ran this daily confab and sat immediately to the left of the president, coming to power through his hour-long agenda. The death toll eventually rose to 13 U.S. service members.
Washington has been fascinated by long-lost star stories. This has attracted Mr. Sullivan in recent months, something between sympathy and Scadenfreud. His daily goal of managing a wide range of national security equipment from simultaneous crises and headaches – growing tensions with China, the nuclear submarine deal with France, and differences over cyber attacks – have led Mr. Sullivan has been the face of a critically acclaimed foreign policy team. In many ways, most notably on Afghanistan.
“A catastrophic disaster from start to finish,” Utah Republican Senator Mitt Romney called for the withdrawal in an interview and extended his criticism for including the Biden administration’s foreign policy record in general. “And if I’m president now, I would seriously consider changing some of the people around me.”
Many, including Brett Bruin, the director of global engagement at the Obama White House, did not exclude Mr. Sullivan, but wrote an opinion piece in USA Today seeking his removal.
Afghanistan under the Taliban regime
With the withdrawal of US troops on August 30, Afghanistan regained control of the Taliban. There is an atmosphere of concern for the future across the country.
Mr Sullivan’s supporters see two structural complications in his role. For starters, he is in a position of enormous responsibility but his authority is diminished. President George W. Condoleezza Rice, the national security adviser and secretary of state under Bush’s presidency, described her memorable job as “rare.” Mr. Sullivan is also a product of Washington’s establishment of insular foreign policy, whose muscular traditional support for U.S. foreign policy interventions is not conducive to the post-war political spectrum in Iraq and Afghanistan.
“Biden’s cabinet choices are past Ivy League schools, have strong resumes, attend all appropriate conferences, and be polite and systematic caregivers of America’s decline,” said Senator Marco Rubio, a Florida Republican. Tweeted After Mr Biden named his team last November.
The question is whether Mr Sullivan, 45, hailed by Mr Biden as “once the wisdom of a generation” and Mrs. Clinton as a “potential future president”, could recover from a tumultuous year of foreign policy.
Mr Sullivan has told colleagues he is determined not to define his tenure by the bloodshed in Afghanistan. The crisis has eased somewhat since August, allowing it to focus on trade policy, energy prices and the international supply chain, which has helped keep inflation in check.
Min. Biden’s recent trip to Europe, in which Mr. Sullivan was heavily involved, allowing the White House to make some concrete actions, including a global agreement to set a minimum corporate tax rate and a climate agreement to reduce methane emissions. White House officials were relieved after the international outcry over the withdrawal from Afghanistan.
In August, Mr Sullivan underwent an average of two hours of sleep a night for a three-week crisis in Afghanistan. On his way home from the White House late at night, he spent the day meditating – tracked down by his secret service details – and often kept his mind on the rowing machine at home. He declined to be interviewed for this article.
“It didn’t make sense for me to send an email to Jake at 2 or 3 in the morning where he didn’t respond immediately,” said Samantha Power, administrator of the US Agency for International Development.
She pointed out that Mr. Sullivan did not have the luxury of focusing on one powder at a time. “Afghanistan is facing a terrible crisis for the rest of the world,” Ms. Power said.
Mr Sullivan’s most common defense on Afghanistan was that Mr Biden was determined to get out and speed up, and that the role of the national security adviser was to fulfill the president’s wishes. According to several accounts, Mr Sullivan supported the pullout and, according to several officials, asked many questions about his haste, especially the sudden closure of Bagram Air Base in July.
He was also slammed by allies who complained that he had not been consulted due to the uncontrolled and tragic withdrawal. Mr Sullivan has strongly backed down, insisting that allies were informed at every stage and suggested that they were unhappy with Mr Biden’s conclusions. “I think the real issue is that many allies disagree with the outcome of the decision,” Mr Sullivan told reporters in Brussels in June.
After all, the situation in Afghanistan reflects the reality of a job that involves more loss control than decision making. “The National Security Adviser is an excellent high-responsibility position with limited real power,” said John Gans, a foreign policy historian and author of the White House Warriors on the history of the National Security Council.
Brent Scowcroft, J. President Gerald R. Ford and George HW Bush, who were national security advisers, will be amazed at the variety of issues that come under the national security umbrella. Mr. who died last year. Scowcroft worked for decades before national security advisers had to worry too much about things like climate change, ransomware attacks or Twitter.
“I told this to Henry Kissinger,” Mrs. Clinton said in an interview. “In the world of social media and billions of cellphones, he could never have gone to China.”
Colleagues recognize Mr. Sullivan as ambitious and intense, but not in a disgusting manner of the Washington type. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III said in an interview, “It’s the highest compliment I can give a person as a good person.” “I believe Jake is a good man.”
A slim former marathon runner, Mr. Sullivan wears a sagging gray suit that (he insists) will fit him once. Friend describes him as polite, inquisitive and of Midwestern temperament, with a strong allegiance to his native Minnesota.
“Reject slander,” he said in a speech that began in 2013 at the University of Minnesota School of Public Affairs. “Deny certainty. And don’t push. Be a good man. ”
Mr. Sullivan is known for enjoying a variety of hobbies, such as competitive walking. He once played on a curling team in St. Paul.
He grew up in a middle-class area of Minneapolis, one of five high-income siblings. His mother was a teacher and librarian, and his father worked for the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. Mr Sullivan was educated at Yale, Oxford (on a Rhodes Scholarship) and Yale Law School, and was a clerk for Justice Breyer. He became one of Mrs. Clinton’s closest advisers when she was secretary of state, remained in the Obama administration as his national security adviser when Mr. Biden was vice president, and rejoined Mrs. Clinton in 2016 as senior policy adviser. Campaigning for the presidency.
Mr Sullivan told colleagues he felt a burden of responsibility for Mrs Clinton’s defeat by Mr Trump, but was not surprised by the outcome. He feared that the mood in the country was gloomy and anxious, and that voters felt more receptive to Mr. Trump’s “America First” message than to the Clinton campaign.
“How do we address this fundamental and growing division in our society that faces issues such as prestige, alienation and identity?” According to the Washington Post, Mr. Sullivan asked this while interacting with Yale Law School students in 2017. “How can we ask questions without being disconnected, polite elite of what we are talking about?”
In a bizarre turn of events, some critics of Mr. Biden’s foreign policy say it includes certain features of the Trump administration. Richard N., president of the Council on Foreign Relations. Haas wrote in Foreign Affairs that the withdrawal of Afghanistan was “America-first unilateralism in practice” and that Mr Biden did so “in the Trumpian way, at least in consultation with others.” NATO allies quarrel.
White House officials compare it to the Trump administration. He says that while previous presidents have led the United States into a long and devastating conflict (Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan), Mr. Biden has pushed the country out of it, no matter how turbulent the process may be. It’s a strong foreign policy, they agree, but they say it comes with a gentle touch and humble words.
When allies expressed concern, the administration’s response was not “jump into the lake,” Mr. Sullivan told reporters in Brussels last month. He explained that he was contradicting “how other previous US administrations would have responded.”
#Jake #Sullivan #Bidens #Adviser #Long #Figure #Fascination
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.