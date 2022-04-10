Jake Sullivan says Russia’s alleged war crimes in Ukraine were ‘planned’ at ‘highest levels’



National Security Adviser Jack Sullivan said Sunday that the alleged war crimes committed by Russia against Ukrainian civilians were “planned”, citing intelligence documents released by “high-level Russian government”.

“In fact, before the war began, we had intelligence and intelligence presented,” Sullivan said. Organize a brutal effort to subdue them. So this is something that was planned. “

Sullivan commented in an interview with ABC’s “This Week” that the host told Jonathan Carl that the “horrific” images of mass casualties in Ukraine were “not surprising” although not “surprising”.

Sullivan went on to say that some alleged war crimes could be the result of frustration and anger from Russian soldiers who thought they would have a “glorious victory.”

“I think there must be some incidents where individual soldiers or individual units were disappointed because the Ukrainians beat them,” Sullivan said. “They were told that they were going to achieve a glorious victory and that the Ukrainians would welcome them to Kiev without any opposition. And when that did not happen, I think some of these units were involved in this atrocity, this atrocity, this war crime and so on. Without instructions from. “

“Make no mistake, however, that the larger issue of widespread war crimes and atrocities in Ukraine is at the feet of the Kremlin and at the feet of the Russian president,” he added.

In a separate interview with NBC’s “Meet the Press”, Sullivan was asked if President Biden would follow in the footsteps of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who paid a surprise visit to the Ukrainian capital Kiev over the weekend and met with the Ukrainian president. Volodymyr Zelensky.

“President Biden currently has no plans to travel to Kyiv. But what I will tell you is that he sits in the Oval Office and in the Situation Room every day, organizing and coordinating the world when it comes to supplies. Weapons,” Sullivan said.