Jalen Ramsey finally in Super Bowl after 6 years, 2 teams



With six seasons and two teams in a often turbulent NFL career, Jalen Ramsay has finally come to the stage where he starts each season in anticipation of the game.

Super Bowl

Ramsey says it feels good. Really good.

“Being in this position with this team and with these guys means a lot,” Ramsay said Monday. “I want to make it clear that this is the highest achievement you can make in our profession, so it means a lot. And I am extremely grateful and I cherish all these moments.”

The man who calls himself the NFL’s best defensive back will play his first Super Bowl against the Los Angeles Rams against Cincinnati on Sunday after missing a chance in his second season in the league just minutes after his drafting team blew 10 points. Leading the AFC Championship game.

Did anything from that first play-off run help him this post season? That didn’t happen, not even four years later.

“It has nothing to do with honesty,” Ramsay said.

Ramsay feels very desirable in Los Angeles and insists he has no grudge against the Jaguars. After all, the Rams have dropped a trio of draft picks, including two first-rounders. Ramsey still remembers the date on which he finally got his wish with Jacksonville and traded him, or as he says October 15, a “very good day.”

“Happy, grateful,” Ramsey said. “Not only was I grateful for Rams Trading, I was also grateful for the time and experience I got in Jacksonville. It all helped. It all helped me build, it helped me build who I am today, so I did.” I am grateful for all the travel. “

The Jaguars preferred Ramsay enough to be the fifth overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. He was an all-pro in his second season with four interceptions.

As talented as the 6-foot-2 Rams is, he brings luggage.

He was arrested in 2018 for confronting a man who made a comment about his driving. The Jaguars suspended him in August 2018 for shouting obscenities to reporters during training camp, then a few days later he called Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen a “trash” in an interview.

Angered at not being offered a long-term deal, Ramsey had a heated exchange with then-coach Doug Maroon on the sidelines of a game in Houston in the 2nd week of 2019. A trade request was made after a post game meeting. Ramsey played one more game, then sat out for three weeks for an apparent back injury in hopes of forcing a trade.

It worked.

Not that his Rams term was spotless. In October 2020, after a game as part of a family feud, Ramsay clashed with Tennessee teammate Giants receiver Golden Tate. Ramsey has two children with Tate’s sister.

On the field, Ramsey has always wanted an elite cornerback and star of the Rams, and this is still his best season in Los Angeles. He tied for the lead with four tackles while in fifth place in the Rams with 77 tackles. This earned him his third All-Pro Node and fifth Pro Bowl slot.

“He’s definitely the best cornerback in the NFL,” said Bengal receiver Tyler Boyd. “He does a great job of watching movies. He’s very colorful. He’s a big guy. He’s bigger than an average corner. That helps him a lot because he can cover a lot of range and he can do a lot. Spots faster than other corners. . “

Ramsey’s potential challenge will be defending Ja’mar Chase on Sunday. Cincinnati’s Pro Bowl receiver receives 1,455 yards in the regular season, the most by a rookie in the Super Bowl era, and Chase’s 279 yards in the post-season is the most by a rookie.

Chase said Ramsay believes in his speed a lot.

“I don’t know now how fast he runs in his 40s, but we’re probably going to find out the day of the game,” Chase said.

The kind of confidence Ramsey can appreciate, made it clear again Monday that he considers himself the greatest defensive back in the NFL.

“I’ve been consistently great over the years,” Ramsay said. “So I showed up when I had to show up and I plan to do it again on Sunday.”

Ramsay is not worried About dropping one or two catches. His goal is set higher.

“We’re playing for a Super Bowl,” Ramsay said. “I’m not going to play there on Sunday for anything personal. I’m going to play for a ring that everyone on this team can get. That’s what Sunday is all about.”