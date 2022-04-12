JAM 2022 Admission: Application process for JAM Admission starts, apply at joaps.iitr.ac.in – jam 2022 Admission will start on registration at joaps.iitr.ac.in till May 11.

Candidates who have passed the Joint Entrance Examination for Masters (JAM 2022) can now register for JAM 2022 Admission. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has released JAM Application Form (JAM 2022 Application Form) on iitr.ac.in. JAM 2022 Admission Application is available on joaps.iitr.ac.in. In the application for IIT JAM 2022, candidates will have to fill in the details along with the institutions and programs of their choice and personal and educational qualifications. The last date to fill the JAM 2022 application is May 11.IIT Roorkee will publish the first JAM Admission List 2022 (JAM 2022 Admission List) on June 1. Candidates selected as per the first IIT JAM 2022 admission list will have to pay the seat booking fee online by June 6. The second IIT JAM admission list will be released on June 16. The last date to pay the seat booking fee for the second JAM 2022 admission list is June 20.

JAM 2022 Application for Admission: Fill the application form with these steps



Step 1: First of all go to the official website joaps.iitr.ac.in.

Step 2: Then submit Enrollment ID / Registration ID / Email ID and Password.

Step 3: Fill out the form.

Step 4: Submit personal and educational information.

Step 5: Print the application confirmation after completing all the procedures.