Jamaica, Queens pawn shop owner beaten in head with metal rod, new video of attacker



JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) — There is new surveillance video and photos of the man police say beat a pawn shop owner in Queens.

The video is very difficult and disturbing to watch.

The attack happened at 1 p.m. on Monday at the Global Pawn Shop in Jamaica.

The video shows the attacker hitting the 60-year-old owner in the head several times with a metal rod.

He was taken to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition.

People who know the victim say the owner is an ambassador for the neighborhood.

Neighbors say the whole event was frightening.

“The tragedy is terrible, we’re all business neighbors and stuff like that could happen to us,” said one person who declined to show his face on camera.

Police say the suspect fled on foot. It’s unknown what was stolen from the shop.

He’s described as a man wearing a black jacket, grey cargo pants, black sneakers, camouflage Adidas baseball cap with a white logo and carrying a book bag.

No arrests have been made.

