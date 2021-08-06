Jamaica Won the Women’s 4×100-Meter Relay, While Italy Stunned the Men’s Field
The Jamaicans put an exclamation mark on their dominance of the Olympic sprint on Friday night, winning the women’s 4×100 relay in a race whose outcome seemed predetermined from the start.
The Jamaican team included the three 100-meter medalists, Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson, with Briana Williams in the lead. Thompson-Herah also won the 200 meters.
As long as the Jamaicans could take over and get him safely around the track – never a guarantee – it seemed almost impossible for them to lose. They missed the world record by just two tenths of a second and set the second fastest time in history.
Jamaica’s closest competition has come from the United States, the reigning gold medalists in the race and still a formidable foe. But there was no leftover on that side of whoever ran the final in Tokyo, and the team only had one other woman who had won a medal at those Games, Gabrielle Thomas. The Americans won the silver medal, finishing in 41.45.
On the men’s side, Italy surprised the field, straddling the speed of 100-meter champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs to overtake Great Britain by one-hundredth of a second to win the gold medal.
Canada’s Andre De Grasse, the 200-meter champion, pulled an anchor leg and led his group to the finish line, beating China for the bronze medal. The Jamaicans, unbeatable in this race for years during Usain Bolt’s career, could not do better than sixth.
It was Italy’s first triumph in the sprint relay, an event in which European nations have rarely excelled.
The USA team was not in the final because of an error in handing over the baton in a previous round and because, well, they didn’t run fast enough.
#Jamaica #Won #Womens #4x100Meter #Relay #Italy #Stunned #Mens #Field
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.