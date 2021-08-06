Jamaica Won the Women’s 4×100-Meter Relay, While Italy Stunned the Men’s Field

The Jamaicans put an exclamation mark on their dominance of the Olympic sprint on Friday night, winning the women’s 4×100 relay in a race whose outcome seemed predetermined from the start.

The Jamaican team included the three 100-meter medalists, Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson, with Briana Williams in the lead. Thompson-Herah also won the 200 meters.

As long as the Jamaicans could take over and get him safely around the track – never a guarantee – it seemed almost impossible for them to lose. They missed the world record by just two tenths of a second and set the second fastest time in history.

Jamaica’s closest competition has come from the United States, the reigning gold medalists in the race and still a formidable foe. But there was no leftover on that side of whoever ran the final in Tokyo, and the team only had one other woman who had won a medal at those Games, Gabrielle Thomas. The Americans won the silver medal, finishing in 41.45.