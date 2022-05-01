Jameis Winston throws pick-six to Tyreek Hill in Fan Controlled Football



I’m not sure if James Winston got the memo, but the last time I checked, I believe he would start throwing football to the wrong team when the page starts to fall.

Although he was in a good mood after watching the NFL Draft, he decided that spring was just as good as any other season. Fan Controlled Football (FCF), which has seen 48-year-old Terrell Owens catch a touchdown pass over the past two weekends and Johnny Manziel throwing a touchdown pass to Owens, confirms quality content on Saturday.

Just five yards from the last area, Winston had to throw all day without the passing crowd, and well, he did what he got used to seeing. Winston tried to force one into the hands of his receiver, but to no avail.

A certain cheetah named Tyreek Hill just happened to be standing in the way, showing that he could be a rising two-way superstar.

In true cheetah fashion, Hill has confirmed dropping his patented dice on his way to the last zone for the score.

And with that, we have the first Winston Interception of the calendar year. To his credit, Winston significantly reduced his turnover last season by throwing just three blocks in seven games before breaking his ACL.

Despite the setbacks it was still a great day for Winston, as before Saturday, he graduated from Florida State University seven years after being selected No. 1 overall in the 2015 NFL Draft.

