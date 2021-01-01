James Anderson bleeding from knee: James Anderson bleeding from knee in Oval Test: England: James Anderson playing with knee, photo goes viral on social media

On the first day of the fourth Test between India and England, a picture appeared on the field at that time, which shocked everyone. England’s greatest fast bowler continued to play with bloody knees. The 39-year-old fast bowler’s pants were completely red from the knee. The incident took place in the 42nd over of the Indian innings. After that, captain Virat Kohli (50) and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (5) were busy managing their respective teams.



However, no information has been released about when and how James Anderson was injured. These injured pictures of Anderson are going hugely viral on social media. Fans are appreciating the speed and courage of his speed star.