Sports

James Anderson Jose Butler Outswinger: KL Rahul, Pujara and then Kohli … James Anderson hit Team India with these 3 magic balls

13 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
James Anderson Jose Butler Outswinger: KL Rahul, Pujara and then Kohli … James Anderson hit Team India with these 3 magic balls
Written by admin
James Anderson Jose Butler Outswinger: KL Rahul, Pujara and then Kohli … James Anderson hit Team India with these 3 magic balls

James Anderson Jose Butler Outswinger: KL Rahul, Pujara and then Kohli … James Anderson hit Team India with these 3 magic balls

Headingley won the toss and elected to bat first. His 3 big batsmen were dismissed cheaply and these three wickets went to James Anderson. He took these three wickets along with the outswinger.

Watch the video on how James Anderson played KL Rahul Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli on three magical outswingers

KL Rahul, Pujara and then Kohli … James Anderson hit Team India with these 3 magic balls

#James #Anderson #Jose #Butler #Outswinger #Rahul #Pujara #Kohli #James #Anderson #hit #Team #India #magic #balls

READ Also  Mourinho highlights what makes Son and Kane partnership tick after link-

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment