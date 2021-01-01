James Anderson takes 400 Test wickets at home: James Anderson becomes the first fast bowler to take 400 Test wickets at home; James Anderson made history by becoming the first fast bowler in the world to do so

James Anderson, England’s veteran fast bowler and one of the top three batsmen in the first innings at Headingley, laid the groundwork for India’s defeat on Saturday. He took the lone wicket in the second innings in the form of an unbeaten run. He took his 400th wicket at home after the Indian team’s vice-captain was dropped. With this, he has become the first fast bowler in the world to do so, while the second bowler overall.

Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan holds the record for most Test wickets at home. The veteran spinner played 73 matches in his home country and took 493 wickets in his bag. He is followed by Anderson, who has taken 400 wickets in 94 matches at English so far. The great Indian spinner Anil Kumble is at number three. He took 350 wickets in 63 matches, while Stuart Broad took 341 wickets in 85 matches.





In the third Test of the five-match series, England bowled out India for 278 in the second innings and lost by an innings and 76 runs. The hero of his victory, Oli Robinson took 5 wickets for 65 runs, while Overton took 3 wickets in his bag. India’s first innings ended at just 78, with skipper Joe Root’s brilliant third 23rd Test century giving England a 352-run lead at 432.



With this, England tied the series 1-1. India had to face defeat at Headingley in 1952, 195 and 17 in. However, he later won in 1986 and 2002. But then the team lost. The next Test will be at The Oval where the pitch is dry.

