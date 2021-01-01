James Anderson takes 400 Test wickets at home: James Anderson becomes the first fast bowler to take 400 Test wickets at home; James Anderson made history by becoming the first fast bowler in the world to do so
James Anderson, England’s veteran fast bowler and one of the top three batsmen in the first innings at Headingley, laid the groundwork for India’s defeat on Saturday. He took the lone wicket in the second innings in the form of an unbeaten run. He took his 400th wicket at home after the Indian team’s vice-captain was dropped. With this, he has become the first fast bowler in the world to do so, while the second bowler overall.
In the third Test of the five-match series, England bowled out India for 278 in the second innings and lost by an innings and 76 runs. The hero of his victory, Oli Robinson took 5 wickets for 65 runs, while Overton took 3 wickets in his bag. India’s first innings ended at just 78, with skipper Joe Root’s brilliant third 23rd Test century giving England a 352-run lead at 432.
With this, England tied the series 1-1. India had to face defeat at Headingley in 1952, 195 and 17 in. However, he later won in 1986 and 2002. But then the team lost. The next Test will be at The Oval where the pitch is dry.
India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat on the fast-paced Headingley pitch. His pledge was fully paid. The opposition also questioned why Kohli took this decision. As a result, the Indian batsmen could not bear the blow of James Anderson (6/3) and the top-3 batsmen returned to the pavilion for 21 runs. The Indian team was reduced to just 78 runs. From here England had won half the game. Team India could not withstand the pressure as Joe Root (121) put on a formidable 432-run stand.
#James #Anderson #takes #Test #wickets #home #James #Anderson #fast #bowler #Test #wickets #home #James #Anderson #history #fast #bowler #world
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.