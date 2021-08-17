James Anderson v India: Bad language Anderson: Insulting Indian players

James Anderson is counted among the greatest fast bowlers in modern cricket. This bowler has taken the most wickets against India in his career. Twice the series hero on his soil. Won the Man of the Match award in the 2012 Nagpur Test. England won the series 2-1.Dhoni, who was the captain at the time, had said, “We lost to Anderson, not England.” In addition to all this, Anderson’s figure of 36 with Indians is also there. On several occasions he was seen swearing. A scene of this has also been seen in the Lord’s Test.

In 2014, he had an argument with Jadeja

The game continued on the second day of the Trentbridge Test when James Anderson faced Ravindra Jadeja. After lunch, there was an argument on the way to the dressing room. The Indian team management had alleged that Anderson not only insulted but also pushed Jadeja. He also lodged a complaint with the ICC. After being found guilty under Level 3, he would have been suspended for at least two matches, but the English team retaliated and blamed Jadeja for everything. The incident raised tensions between the two teams in the middle of the series.

After that, Dhoni expressed his displeasure

Jadeja was prosecuted in the absence of video evidence. A penalty of 50 per cent of the match fee was levied under Level 1. Anderson’s innocence was nothing short of a surprise for the Indian camp. When Anderson insulted and pushed Jadeja, Dhoni himself said he was an eyewitness to the whole affair. In a conversation with Sky Sports, Anderson described the whole incident as one of the most stressful days of his career.

Don’t talk about our captain, Mumbai 2016

When India toured England in 2014, Anderson caught Virat Kohli in four of the eight innings. Two years later, when the British visited India, Kohli became the captain. Half century in Vizag Test and another half century in Mohali. Later a double century in Mumbai. Throughout the series, Anderson could not knock out Virat. When questioned by reporters, he scoffed and said, ‘Kohli is a good batsman in his house, his shortcomings are hidden.’ On the fifth day of the Mumbai Test, Ashwin could not contain his anger and when Anderson came to the crease, he approached him, Kohli stopped Ashwin from making a fuss.

Now bad at Lord’s

The Indian team is currently on a tour of England. Under Kohli’s leadership, the game is on the rise. The first Test was not won due to rain. The tricolor was hoisted at Lord’s in the second match. During the match, Jaspreet Bumrah took the news from Anderson. Several body lines bouncers are hitting one after another. Went on a straight helmet. Anderson didn’t like the same thing. At the end of the day’s play, he hit Bumrah. The effect was felt on the field the next day as well. Anderson had an argument with Kohli. Bumrah, now batting, was also hit by bouncers, Shami stood at the non-strike end, the English players were also seen arguing several times. However, all these things went in India’s favor. The result is in front of everyone.

