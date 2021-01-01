James Anderson Virat Kohli out: Stuart wide question on Virat Kohli decision; India won the toss and elected to bat first in the third Test against England; IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1: 3 big wickets in India, Stuart Broad questions Virat Kohli’s decision

India captain Virat Kohli decided to bat after winning the toss in the third Test against England on Wednesday. However, the decision was reversed by Team India, which dreamed of taking the lead after the victory over Lord’s. Team India lost 3 wickets for just 21 runs. KL Rahul became the first victim of James Anderson’s fiery ball.

On Headingley’s quick pitch, KL Rahul was caught by Josh Butler without opening an account, while Anderson followed Cheteshwar Pujara (1) and Virat Kohli (7) in KL Rahul’s style to take Team India’s score by 3 wickets. 21 runs scored. Run. All three of these wickets fell on the outswinger and all catches were caught behind the wicket by Josh Butler. England pacer Stuart Broad has questioned Kohli’s batting decision after winning the toss.



Commenting on his omission from the series due to injury, Broad said on Twitter that the description of Virat’s decision was an adventure and a tremendous opportunity for England. He wrote – Great hour for England. 3 big wickets. Bold decision to bat first for India. Here is the best day to bowl. The pitch will get better as the game progresses. It won’t be much for fast bowlers from day three.

It is noteworthy that India did not make any changes to the squad that won the second Test at Lord’s by 151 runs. England, on the other hand, have made two changes to their squad. He replaces Dom Sibley with David Malan and the injured Mark Wood with Craig Overton. Kohli won the toss for the first time as a Test captain in England.

Winning a toss is a bad omen

When Virat Kohli won the toss, there was surprise on his face. It came out of his tongue too – surprised. In fact, after winning 8 consecutive tosses, Kohli won the toss this time. However, there is an unexpected coincidence for Kohli. The team that won the toss at Leeds had to face defeat most of the time. In the last five Tests, whichever team has won the toss, it has lost.

Ind vs Eng LIVE: Anderson hunts down Kohli, India lose third wicket for 21 runs

India (Playing XI)

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (a), Ajinkya Rahane, Shabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jaspreet Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj.

England

Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, David Malan, Joe Root (c), Johnny Bairstow, Jose Butler (wk), Moin Ali, Sam Curran, Craig Overton, Oli Robinson, James Anderson.

