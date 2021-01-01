James Bond actor Daniel Craig: James Bond actor Daniel Craig is now the highest paid actor in Hollywood, leaving Devon Johnson behind ‘James Bond’

Variety Magazine recently published a report detailing the charges received by Hollywood stars last year. In the report, ‘James Bond’ actor Daniel Craig has surpassed all other Hollywood stars in terms of earnings. Daniel has earned 100 million. Daniel has signed a ‘Knives Out Film’ deal with Netflix. Daniel’s earnings have earned him the number one spot in the magazine.

Daniel Craig ranks first in terms of earnings



The 2019 hit drama ‘Knives Out’ is a sequel to ‘Vodunit’, in which he played the role of Master Slyth Benoit Blanc. Netflix bought the copyright of the sequel for 9 469 million. The only condition of this agreement was that Daniel would have to work in both the film and both sequels. The film will be made on the budget of the film fixed in the 2019 contract.

Dwayne Johnson 50 million

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson was the second highest paid actor last year. Dwayne gets half of Daniel’s fee. And she finished second on the magazine’s list with 50 million. Dwayne’s next projects include Gail Gadot and Ryan Reynolds, and Netflix’s Red Notice, along with Amazon Prime’s Red One.

Will Smith and Denzel Washington



Third place went to Will Smith for King Richard and Denzel Washington for The Little Things. Both stars finished third in the magazine. Both stars have revenues of 40 million.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Mark Wahlberg



Fourth place went to Leonardo DiCaprio for “Don’t Look Up” and Mark Wahlberg took third place in his “Spencer Confidential” for चित्रपट 30 million.

Julia Roberts and Jennifer Lawrence



Julia Roberts and Jennifer Lawrence are the highest paid actresses for “Leave the World Behind” and “Don’t Look Up” with 25 million.

Ryan Gosling



Ryan Gosling is ranked sixth in the magazine with 20 million.



Brad Pitt



Brad Pitt is ranked 7th in the magazine with a gross of 20 million.

Chris Hemsworth



Chris Hemsworth is ranked 8th in the magazine with a gross of 20 million.

Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise is ranked 9th in the magazine with 13 million in revenue.

Keenu Reeves

Keenu Reeves is ranked 10th in the magazine with 12 million in revenue.

