James Bond can be male, female or of any race: Actress Lashana Lynch – James Bond can be anyone, be it male or female or actress of any race Lashna Lynch

LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) – Actress Lashana Lynch, who will be seen in the upcoming James Bond film, has denied rumors that she could play a major role in upcoming films.

He said in an interview with The Guardian. “No. You don’t want me?” Lynch, 33, said the main character in the next Bond film could be anyone, male, female, young or old, or of any race.

Lynch said, “We live in a time when the film industry doesn’t just give audiences what they want to see. Basically they are showing the audience what they want to show. ”

He said, “Anyone can be in a Bond role. He can be black, white, Asian or mixed race. He can be young or old. If a two-year-old boy plays Bond, everyone will go to the cinema and see what that two-year-old boy does.”

Lynch is set to play Naomi in the upcoming Bond movie, and it is rumored that she will play James Bond in the future. Actor No Daniel Craig will last appear as Bond in “No Time to Die”.