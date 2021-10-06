James Bond Saved the World, But Can He Save UK Movie Theaters?
LONDON — The 25th James Bond film, “No Time to Die,” premiered here last week for stars, members of the royal family and key activists, looking like the entire weight of Britain’s movie theater industry was on it his shoulder.
The industry has endured 18 months of on-and-off closures, while Hollywood studios desperately try to avoid running out of cash in delays that will result in blockbusters due to coronavirus restrictions overseas, and sometimes entirely. Movies are sent to streaming platforms bypassing a theatrical release. .
Therefore, hopes and expectations were high for “No Time to Die”: Daniel Craig’s previous two Bond films, “Skyfall” and “Spectre”, are the second and third highest-grossing films at the British box office, and franchise one There is a beloved – if sometimes lamented – stability in British cultural life.
“We will look at Bond as a pivotal moment for the industry,” said Tim Richards, founder and CEO of Vue, the third-largest movie theater chain in the UK.
But with the pressure of streaming services and the financial toll of the pandemic still at play, it remains to be seen what direction this watershed moment will take the British movie theater industry in the long term.
After three delayed releases, ‘No Time to Die’ has successfully brought people back to the theatres. In the opening weekend – Thursday through Sunday – it made £26 million, or $35 million at the box office, not only breaking pandemic records, but also surpassing the opening weekend of the previous two Bond films. According to data from the British Film Institute, it places it in the top five opening weekends for films in the UK.
Across the country, theaters made a spectacle of the 163-minute, $250 million-budget film. Some of London’s big chain theaters scheduled dozens of screenings a day, and others hosted live music to keep the audience entertained as they waited. There were opening night parties, which encouraged spectators to wear black tie for cocktails and canapés at £50, or $68 per person.
Jack Piggott, 31, part of a small chain of movie theaters, was among the first to see the film at 0:07 a.m. in Curzon, Mayfair, which is holding its first-ever midnight premiere. Not only is Bond a major moment in the British film, but it is also Craig’s last outing as a spy and “may you all go well,” he said Thursday as he waited for the film to begin.
Despite the late arrival, Bond attracted passersby such as Cancette Klasmeier, who made an immediate decision to watch the film even though tickets were booked for Monday. “It’s a big event,” she said.
Even with the increase in ticket sales, there are many challenges, and Richards doesn’t expect Vue to return in 2019 until the end of 2023.
Across the industry, British theaters must find ways to recover from the financial blow of the past 18 months, which has seen them incur huge debt or demand cash from shareholders. It’s still unclear how much the pandemic could permanently change consumer behavior, as people rethink what types of leisure experiences they want to experience outside their homes.
And critically, the impact of streaming has radically changed the industry as studios soon make big-budget movies available through on-demand services. For years, movie theaters enjoyed a period of screening exclusivity that lasted about three months. This is being halved by recent conversations as streaming services balloon.
In the two years before the pandemic, British movie theaters were experiencing their best years since the early 1970s, thanks to an influx of big-budget movies as well as large investments in recliner seating and high-tech sound systems . Stopped in their tracks due to the lockdown, companies tried to stem the outflow of cash by firing staff members and deferring the payment of rent.
Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” was released in theaters in late August 2020, during a hiatus in Britain’s lockdown. It was a fleeting moment of hope. Shortly thereafter, as restrictions tightened, S&P Global downgraded the credit ratings of the UK’s biggest movie theater chains – Vue and Cineworld – which also owns Regal Cinemas in the United States – and gave them a negative rating. given perspective. And the pandemic dragged on.
It has been a painful time for all, including independent movie theaters such as the Peckhamplex, a south-east London institution that sells tickets for just £5. According to Peckhamplex president John Rees, it used almost all government support on offer, including furloughs, tax referrals and grants for independent movie theaters.
But the money that had been painstakingly set aside more than a decade for major renovations was also spent in order to remain in the movie theater, and it could take another year for movie theaters to return to preendemic sales, Rees said. said.
Bond has given the industry a meaningful boost – in one weekend it eclipsed the box office totals for “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaways” – the highest-grossing film of the pandemic – but “no time” To Die” is still there. A movie. Abigail Klimovich, credit analyst at S&P Global, said the credit rating and outlook of the theater industry “is very unlikely to change based on the huge success of a particular film release.” He said there is still an uncertain path for movie theaters to earn.
Among the odds is the virus itself, which is especially troubling as the day gets colder and it becomes harder to stay physically away. The UK has a high vaccination rate, but the number of daily cases averages over 30,000. At the same time, many households may face pressure on their incomes from high energy prices, rising inflation and cutting benefits and other income support.
For Curzon’s chief executive, Philip Knachbull, change in the industry could not come soon enough. “There is a potential threat to cinema in general, as we know it,” he said.
For one, independent cinema has long been pushed out of many large movie theaters that had to make room for the lengthy releases of big-budget films, Knatchbull said.
Curzon has a different model, with 14 plush movie theaters being one of the three strands of the business. It is also a film distributor, releasing a catalog of mainly independent and foreign language films in the UK, including Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite”. And for the past decade, it has embraced streaming with its on-demand service.
Natchbull soon expects other distributors such as Sony, Paramount and Universal to offer movies on the Curzon on-demand service.
Amidst all this turmoil, Vue’s Richards seems relatively at ease. He said the old exclusivity period was “prehistoric”, adding that he hopes the new 45-day release window will encourage streaming services to release more of their movies in theaters.
“I know it’s cliché, but I believe we are about to enter the second golden age of cinema,” he said. Several factors seem to be gathering here: audiences are back, there’s a promising slate of new and delayed films to be released next year and a special, albeit shorter, release window is in the works, Richards said.
Speaking from Curzon’s more disruptive position in the industry, Natchbull also seems optimistic. “During the pandemic, all the changes I expected to happen over a five-year period were accelerated,” he said.
Now, he said, “There’s a lot of experimentation, a lot of hurt, a lot of anger, a lot of opportunities from different parts of the film industry.”
#James #Bond #Saved #World #Save #Movie #Theaters
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.