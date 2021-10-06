James Bond Saved the World, But Can He Save UK Movie Theaters?

LONDON — The 25th James Bond film, “No Time to Die,” premiered here last week for stars, members of the royal family and key activists, looking like the entire weight of Britain’s movie theater industry was on it his shoulder.

The industry has endured 18 months of on-and-off closures, while Hollywood studios desperately try to avoid running out of cash in delays that will result in blockbusters due to coronavirus restrictions overseas, and sometimes entirely. Movies are sent to streaming platforms bypassing a theatrical release. .

Therefore, hopes and expectations were high for “No Time to Die”: Daniel Craig’s previous two Bond films, “Skyfall” and “Spectre”, are the second and third highest-grossing films at the British box office, and franchise one There is a beloved – if sometimes lamented – stability in British cultural life.