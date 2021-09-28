James Brown’s partner Pee Wee Ellis in Funk 80. died at the age of

But relentless touring and recording with the James Brown Band was grueling, and Mr. Ellis decided to return to jazz as the 1960s ended. In the 1970s he arranged and conducted the music for full albums by George Benson and Johnny Hammond; He also recorded with Esther Phillips, Leon Thomas, Hank Crawford, Shirley Scott, Sonny Stitt and Dave Liebman. He released his first full album as a leader, “Home in the Country”, in 1977.

Mr Ellis was invited to arrange horns for Van Morrison’s 1979 album, “Into the Music”, which begins a lasting relationship. He appeared on Mr. Morrison’s albums for the next 20 years, and served as music director for Mr. Morrison in the 1980s and 1990s.

In the 90s and 2000s Mr Ellis reunited with saxophonist Maceo Parker and trombonist Fred Wesley, Mr Brown along with bandmates of his years, to produce and perform albums under various names including JB Horns and JB’s Reunion.

He led his own group, the Pee Wee Ellis Assembly, and as a leader produced more than a dozen jazz albums. His touring projects included a quartet in the 2010s led by Cream’s drummer Mr Baker and “Still Black Still Proud”, a tribute to James Brown featuring African musicians.

He also played sessions for De La Soul, 10,000 Insane, Walter Wolfman Washington, Poncho Sánchez, Oumou Sangare, Toumani Diabate, Shaikh Lo and Ali Farca Toure, among many others. (The information on his survivors was not immediately available.)

Mr Ellis told The American that he was happiest when collaborating. “Part of the magic,” he said, “is joining forces and something is happening out of nowhere.”