James Cook eager for NFL rivalry with brother Dalvin Cook



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Georgia running back James Cook has a much different style than his older brother, the Minnesota Vikings’ Dalvin Cook.

Both are strong runners but the big Cook straight-front back and James One-cut back who blasts past defenders with more jokes and moves.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

He is looking forward to the day the brothers face each other in the NFL.

“Oh, we’re going to follow it,” James Cook smiled thoughtfully on Thursday. “I’m going to try to beat him and he’s trying to beat me. We’re so competitive. So, if he’s on the other side I’ll try to beat him and if I’m on this side, I know he’ll want to hit me too.”

What if the Vikings draft him?

That would be a blessing, said James Cook, “but they’ve got a guy already.”

James Cook avoided the senior ball after helping the Bulldogs win the national championship, but he said on Thursday that it was not just that he could concentrate on running an elite 40-yard dash at Indianapolis.

“I didn’t withdraw from the senior bowl for the number 40,” he said. “I came out of the senior bowl because I felt like everyone saw me play at the highest level, and I won a national championship and I played a lot of football.

“So, I think I can show my talent in the combine.”

Put your hands down

The answer lies with former Pitt’s quarterback Kenny Pickett, whose right hand measured 88 inches in the NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday.

It will be the smallest of any quarterback in the NFL at the moment, New Orleans Saints’ Tesom Hill, whose arm measured 87 inches before the 2017 draft.

Like Bengal backup QUB Brandon Allen, who increased his arm measurements by one-third to eight-eighths in the 2016 Combine after checking in at 8½ inches in the Senior Bowl, was practicing the arm to widen his measurements at the Picket League’s annual gathering. Top college prospects.

Pickett said Wednesday, “The reason I didn’t measure in the senior ball was those extra few weeks.” Just a common sense thing, to have more time to exercise. … Whatever it measures, it measures. “

Pickett’s 86-inch arm was tied by Jeff Blake, Michael Vic and Cliff Kingsberry in the combine for the smallest arm by quarterback.

Pickett, a 2021 Heisman Trophy finalist and winner of the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, is considered a first-round draft pick. He or Liberty owner Willis is being touted as the top two QBs of the year.

Pickett said the size of his hand is not a topic of conversation with the team this week.

Two years ago, when Joe Barrow’s right hand was measured at 9 inches in the combine, he joked on Twitter: “Football will slip out of my little hand when I announce my retirement. Keep me in your mind.”

Although Twelve reached the Super Bowl in their second season after the Bengals went first overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, the quarterback’s hand size could be a contract breaker, especially for teams who can play outside where bad weather can make it. Football is hard to hold.

Coral Coral

Former Ole Miss star quarterback Matt Coral is not throwing in the combine as he is working his way back to a high ankle sprain that survived the first quarter of the Sugar Bowl.

Coral, who plans to take part in a full-fledged rebel support day on March 23, said he had to impress teams with his football IQ at Indianapolis.

“Teams need to know I understand the game of football,” he said. “I wanted to make it a point. It’s definitely something I wanted to show that they know the power they have in my head and not just my physical strength, but my mental capacity as well.”

Coral said it’s not easy for other quarterbacks to sit out and show off their weapons and accuracy.

“This has been my dream since I started playing football. I have brought the best of the best here. Now I can’t perform physically, but I can definitely show the team that I know mentally.” “It just kills me. I’m itching to get back out of there. About 26 weeks ago, I started running and throwing without any pain. I just thought it would be wise to sit outside. If I wanted to put my best foot forward, Just wait until my pro day. “