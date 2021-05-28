James Corden seen for the first time since backlash over his Friends reunion presenting stint



He confronted criticism from Friends followers on Thursday as they questioned why he was appointed as host of the particular reunion present.

And James Corden was seen for the first time since the backlash, as he stocked up on treats at connoisseur meals retailer Wally’s in Beverly Hills on Friday.

The TV presenter, 42, saved his look informal in a navy jumper and blue denims as he left the retailer laden with inexperienced buying luggage.

James paired his dressed down look with white trainers, whereas a lot of his face was hid by a black masks.

The Gavin and Stacey star furrowed his forehead as he made his method down the road following his go to to the retailer.

James’ outing comes after Friends followers took to social media to query why the British presenter was picked for the coveted position, with some recommended that an American star ought to have landed the gig.

This comes as MailOnline additionally experiences that James was the number-one alternative by all six of the present’s solid members to host the reunion, which noticed the stars look again at a few of the sitcom’s most iconic moments.

James appeared as host when the solid made their option to the present’s iconic brown couch, positioned in entrance of a reproduction of the well-known fountain that appeared in the opening credit.

Courteney Cox (Monica Gellar), Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Inexperienced), Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay) and David Schwimmer (Ross Gellar) all returned to the sitcom’s authentic set for the present.

Admitting it could laborious to listen to the stars throughout the interview, James proceeded to face up and switch off the fountain, earlier than chatting to the solid about a few of Friends’ most iconic moments.

Nevertheless James’ appointment as host puzzled some viewers, who flooded social media with questions together with why the particular even wanted a bunch, and why they did not select an American presenter.

Others recommended that former recurring star Paul Rudd, who didn’t seem in the particular, might have been host, with some followers additionally stating Conan O’Brien or Andy Cohen might have been good decisions.

One wrote: ‘Please do not textual content, actually mad about James Corden internet hosting the Friends reunion,’ whereas one other added: ‘Cease placing James Corden on my display.’

A 3rd penned: ‘I imply I really like James Corden, and he did an okay job, however he is significantly better on his personal present.’

One viewer additionally tweeted: ‘Why oh why did they get James Corden to host the Friends reunion.’

With a disgruntled fan additionally tweeting: ‘The #FriendsReunion actually did not want James Corden. Discuss tainting a great factor.’

‘The #FriendsReunion actually did not want James Corden. Discuss tainting a great factor,’ with one fan additionally tweeting: ‘I used to be wanting ahead to the #FriendsReunion till I came upon James Corden was internet hosting.’

A fan added: ‘Been so excited for the Friends reunion after which James Corden reveals up… why is he in all places?’

‘So watched the Friends reunion and it is about 60% good however Woman Gaga and James Corden ruined it.’

Others have been fast to recommend that an American star ought to have hosted the particular, given it was a few US sitcom set in New York with an entirely Stateside solid.

One mentioned: ‘James Corden British accent sooo,’ whereas one other added: ‘James Corden is British. He should not be internet hosting this.’

Clearly enthusiastic about the present, one fan added: ‘HELP OPENED UP THE FRIENDS REUNION AND WHEN I SAY I GOT HELLA CONFUSED HEADING THAT JAMES CORDEN ACCENT I KFKDK WHAT HE DOING YHERR.’

Some said that the reunion wasn’t wholly in want of a bunch, and will have sufficed with merely the Friends solid discussing the present amongst themselves.

It got here after the highly-anticipated Friends reunion was branded ‘bloated’ and jammed with ‘tiresome filler’ by critics.

James was widely-panned for his interview with the present’s stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry, with one slamming his ‘banal’ questions.

Whereas the nostalgic component has been known as upon and praised by specialists, the lack of information in direction of the extra problematic nature of the present set tongues wagging in addition to James’ look as host.