James Cracknell splashes out on £2 million London love nest with fiancée Jordan Connell



James Cracknell has splashed out £2,250,000 on a London love nest with fiancée Jordan Connell.

The Olympic rower, 49, moved into the 5 bed room terraced home in Might – which has been billed because the ‘excellent household residence’ – 4 months after he requested Jordan, 35, to marry him.

The couple’s new abode boasts a number of eye-catching options, with mild and spacious dwelling quarters, accent partitions and a good sized backyard with quirky artwork.

New residence: James Cracknell has splashed out £2,250,000 on a London love nest with fiancée Jordan Connell. The Olympic rower, 49, moved into the 5 bed room terraced home in Might

Boasting loads of pure mild with an array of skylight panels, the fashionable open-plan kitchen and lounge options heated parquet flooring that enhances the cream partitions.

Within the kitchen space, a navy island and breakfast bar injects a splash of color, with a separate eating space for household meals and entertaining.

The bespoke Kitchenhaus kitchen may be very effectively specified with a beneficiant Rangemaster cooker, Fisher & Paykal American Fridge freezer & Bosch home equipment.

Cute couple: James snapped up the London abode – which has been billed because the ‘excellent household residence’ – 4 months after he requested Jordan, 35, to marry him

Hanging: The couple’s new abode boasts a number of eye-catching options, with mild and spacious dwelling quarters, accent partitions and a good sized backyard with quirky artwork

Upstairs, there are an additional two ranges, with a primary flooring visitor bed room on the rear of the home boasting an en-suite bathe room, with a distant management bathe so friends can preheat the bathe from the consolation of their mattress.

The grasp en-suite is the true pièce de résistance boasting a useful log burner by the freestanding tub tub, with the generously sized main bedroom is fitted with bespoke constructed storage cabinets.

A single degree roof extension allowed for extra bed room area to be renovated, boasting excessive ceilings and a rain sensor skylight.

A rarity for a London property, the house additionally has area fora fantastically appointed and landscaped 24 foot backyard full with retro sculptures on the partitions.

Wow: Upstairs, there are an additional two ranges, with a primary flooring visitor bed room on the rear of the home boasting an en-suite bathe room, with a distant management bathe so friends can preheat the bathe from the consolation of their mattress

James revealed in January that he had popped the query to Jordan again in January after 17 months. The rowing champion – who met the American financier – when he studied at Cambridge College in 2018, confirmed the couple are set to wed in an announcement in The Occasions.

Father-of-three James’ thrilling information got here practically two years after he break up from presenter Beverley Turner following 17 years of marriage.

The previous couple broke up after a nine-year wrestle following a crippling mind harm, which the TV host nursed him again to well being from.

The Olympian’s new fiancée, who’s believed to divide her time between London and the US, spent 12 months coaching for an MBA at Cambridge Choose Enterprise Faculty whereas James studied for a masters in human evolution at Peterhouse School.

Beneficiant: The grasp en-suite is the true pièce de résistance boasting a useful log burner by the freestanding tub tub, with the generously sized main bedroom is fitted with bespoke constructed storage cabinets

The pair began relationship after ending their levels and have been dwelling collectively in west London all through the coronavirus pandemic.

James beforehand credited Jordan for his newfound confidence after his terrifying accident, and the previous pupil cheerleader enthused she’s ‘ridiculously completely satisfied’ to have met her companion.

In an interview with Day by day Mail in 2019, the blonde gushed: ‘I prefer to suppose I make him completely satisfied, too. When web trolls have been making merciless feedback about his dancing and “wood persona” on Strictly I believed, ”How are you going to put that? You do not know him.” I do know he feels issues very deeply.

‘I really feel so strongly about bullying on-line. Attempt sitting down with the individual you love once they’re upset by what’s being mentioned as a result of their kids will learn it. James does have a tremendous persona. He is humorous and type.

Out of doors area: A rarity for a London property, the house additionally has area for a fantastically appointed and landscaped 24 foot backyard full with retro sculptures on the partitions

‘It is the little issues he does like going out to trace down a bar of Hershey’s chocolate for me, which is particular as a result of it is so onerous to seek out within the UK.’

James added: ‘Probably the greatest issues about going to Cambridge was, let’s face it, numerous the scholars weren’t born once I received the Olympics. I actually loved assembly individuals who took me as I’m.

‘To be trustworthy, with Jordan the dialog was really easy and it was so good to hold out with somebody who had no preconceptions of who you have been earlier than.’