James Harden shines in Philly home debut



James Harden saw the fake beard hanging from his chin, the large-sized cutouts on his head swaying over his outstretched arms, and heard 76ers fans scream from the stand that they loved him.

Harden knew from his first steps on the court that his nearly 14-month, three-team journey – which he had largely arranged – had brought him exactly where he wanted to play.

“I just wanted to come there and show my love,” Harden said.

Much like the bushy beard that defines his figure, Harden grew up in the 76ers.

Harden was in a frenzy from the moment he was dubbed the “Philadelphia home debut”, then flashed his MVP form with 26 points, nine assists and nine rebounds to lead the 76ers to a 123-108 victory. York Knicks on Wednesday night.

Joel MBD had 27 points and 12 rebounds. Tyrese Maxey scored 25 points.

“We all fit together,” MBD said.

But the night was bearded.

The Sixers went 3-0 up with Harden in the lineup and his dynamic pairing hookup with MBD suddenly stamped the Sixers as legitimate contenders at the Eastern Conference.

“I think you can put me anywhere in the room and I can fit in,” Harden said. “There’s nothing different here. Just look at what you have and try your best to adapt. Be the best James Harden I can be in every way.”

Harden needed time to warm up the new dig. His first point came at 5:32 in the first quarter left, naturally, an and -1 conversion. He follows that, yes, his step-back 3 to give him a quick five points.

There was so much more to show.

He scored 13 points in the second quarter and had fans shoot videos on their phones.

For the newcomers, Philly’s Hype competed against the expected first games of the last 25 years of Terrell Owens (Eagles) and Bryce Harper (Phyllis). The Wells Fargo Center was jam-packed with 21,333 fans and a top seat ticket – not far from the courtside view of rapper Mick Mill – sold thousands in the secondary market.

Even director M. Knight Shyamlon was also present for the biggest event in the city at the sports scene.

“It felt like a play-off environment,” MBD said. “I’ve given Philly fans a lot of credit over the years and they’ve always won or lost.”

The mask was removed – and the beard was gone. With the omission of the Philadelphia Indoor Mask Mandate, Sixers fans cleaned their faces to buy a $ 5 fake beard at the Tim Merchandise Store. The Sixers could apparently pay Harden his salary based on the amount of gear sold alone before Tiff. Fans packed up in stores and stands and picked up the new No. 1 jersey, socks and T-shirt engraved with Harden’s picture.

Sixers fans wore his jersey as they hung over tunnels in the locker room and waited to run to Harden Court. With about an hour left in the warm-up, Harden appeared with a big applause. He shot 3s and joked with coaches and teammates, indifferent to the expectations ahead.

Sixers coach Doc Rivers has created winners on his roster with the Hall of Famers and All-Stars and understands the need to stop the frenzy after Harden’s debut.

“I do the same thing, do the same thing. It’s just that more and more people notice,” Rivers said. “I think when you get a guy like James and Joel to have what we have, together with our other boys, our people can understand that too. Although not Hupla. It’s that they have a real shot. “

The Knicks have lost 13 of 15 games, leading at halftime and leading the way early in the third half. MBD hits the 3s twice which brings the sixes into one. Then Philly left. Maxi scored 11 points in the quarter and the Sixers beat the Knicks 38-19 to take a good lead in the end. Embed, Maxi and even Georges Niang each hit two 3 seconds in the quarter.

Tip-INS

Knicks: 9-20 against more than 500 New York opponents. … Kentucky coach John Calipari has reunited with his former player Julius Randall for a brief chat. … RJ Barrett scored 30 points.

Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said: “I just want us to lock in progress. Come every day, put what you have.” “Right now we have to stay focused. We have to hump down and stop playing games. That’s our challenge. Keep growing, keep getting better, learn from mistakes.”

76ers: Harden hit two 3-pointers. Ben Simmons, the All-Star for whom he did business from Brooklyn, has done a total of five in his four-year 76-year career.

I want 100

The 76ers celebrated the 60th anniversary of Wilt Chamberlain’s 100-point game. On March 2, 1962, at the Hershey Sports Arena, Chamberlain fired 36 of 63 from the floor and an in-line 28 of 32 from the free throw line. He played all 48 minutes of the Philadelphia Warriors’ 169-147 win against the Knicks. Chamberlain’s family members helped ring the pregame bell.

Bus to understand

Stateside Vodka, a Philly-based vodka company, offered a $ 25 gift card as part of a trade-in for old Simmons jerseys. The agency said Wednesday it received 352 jerseys donated to the Brooklyn Shelter.

The next one is coming

76ers: Friday host Cleveland.

Knicks: Open a six-game road trip – though the final game is in Brooklyn – on Friday in Phoenix.