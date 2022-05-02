James Madison cancels remainder of softball schedule after Lauren Bernett’s death



James Madison University announced Monday that it has canceled the rest of the softball season following the death of Lauren Burnett.

According to a medical examiner in the Western District of Virginia, Burnett, a 20-year-old sophomore catcher with the Dukes, committed suicide April 25. He was a cleanup hitter for the team and was named Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Week.

“It was a very difficult decision and it was not taken lightly,” James Madison coach Lauren Laporte said in a statement. “We are extremely grateful for the support of our fans throughout the season and for the love of the softball community last week. We will use this time to continue the healing and honor Loren’s memory as the academic semester ends strong.

“Most importantly, we are thinking of our graduate seniors whose careers have come to an abrupt end. We will make sure that they are honored for the commitment and dedication they have as student-athletes at James Madison University.”

The canceled games include a May 3 matchup against Virginia and a three-match series against Elon starting May 6. Five games were canceled last week

Barnett MacDonald, a student on the Dean’s list in Pennsylvania, was a major in biology. He was one of Dukes’ best hitters and hit home runs against Tennessee in the NCAA regional game. The team has finally made it to the Women’s College World Series.

“We are heartbroken to hear the news of the loss of one of our student-athletes. Lauren Burnett was a high-achieving member of our softball team and a great ambassador to JMU and our athletics program,” said school president Jonathan Alger and athletic director Jeff Bourne in a joint statement.

“College Athletics is great because of the people we can communicate with every day. We are a tight family. We are grateful that Lauren is part of our JMU athletics community and will always regard her as a Duke. We will miss her. Her favorite.”

James Madison’s season ended with a 21-21 overall record and a 10-5 record at the CAA.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

If you are thinking of committing suicide, worrying about a friend or loved one, or seeking emotional support, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline Network is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week across the United States. Lifeline Available to All, Free and Confidential – 1-800-273-Talk (8255)