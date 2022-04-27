James Madison softball star Lauren Bernett dead at 20



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Lauren Burnett, on a standout Of James Madison The softball team that helped Duke reach the semifinals of last year’s Women’s College World Series has died, the university announced on Tuesday. He was 20 years old.

The university has published a letter of condolence for Burnett, a sophomore from JMU. They did not disclose the cause of death.

NCAA President Mark Emmert is resigning after 2023

“We are heartbroken to hear of the loss of one of our student-athletes. Lauren Burnett was a high-achieving member of our softball team and a great ambassador to JMU and our athletics program.” Letter To read

“College Athletics is great because of the people we can communicate with every day. We are a tight family. We are grateful that Lauren is part of our JMU athletics community and will always consider her a Duke. We will miss her. Her favorite.”

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Born in McDonald’s, Pennsylvania, Barnett was a member of the National Honors Society and planned to become a major in biology with a pre-trial minor.

As a freshman standout on the softball team, she formed the Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID) All-State Second Team and played a key role in Dukes’ semi-final appearance in the Women’s College World Series, eventually losing to champion Oklahoma. .

Barnett was named the Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Week on Monday.

Rockingham County Sheriff Brian Hutcheson said Richmond Times-Dispatch In an email they are conducting an investigation into Burnett’s death, but mentioned that no foul play is suspected.

His untimely death earlier this month was followed by another promising college athlete, Wisconsin track star Sarah Schulz. According to a Website Dedicated to Schulz, he took his own life on 13 April. He was 21 years old.

If you are thinking of committing suicide, worrying about a friend or loved one, or seeking emotional support, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline Network is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week across the United States. Lifeline Available to All, Free and Confidential – 1-800-273-Talk (8255)