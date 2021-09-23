James Mattis, who sat on Theranos board, testifies at Elizabeth Holmes trial

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Retired four-star Marine Corps general and former Secretary of Defense, James Mattis, testified Wednesday in the fraud trial of Elizabeth Holmes, founder of blood testing start-up Theranos, that she had previously misinformed him and the company’s director. During his time in the Circle.

Mr Mattis, who served on the board for several years, said he had supported the start-up’s mission of a cheap, fast and easily accessible blood test, but in 2015 The Wall Street Journal reported major issues with the technology. Lost faith after being exposed. She added that Ms. Holmes was not talking to Theranos’ directors about the problems.

“If we only looked at her in the rearview mirror, we would have been unable to help her with the fundamental issues she was struggling with,” Mr Mattis said. President Donald J. He resigned from the board in late 2016 after being tapped to be Secretary of Defense by Trump.

Two years later, Theranos fell in the midst of lawsuits, fines and financial troubles, and federal prosecutors charged Ms. Holmes and her business partner, Ramesh Balwani, with a dozen counts of fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Both have pleaded not guilty. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.