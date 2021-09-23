James Mattis, who sat on Theranos board, testifies at Elizabeth Holmes trial
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Retired four-star Marine Corps general and former Secretary of Defense, James Mattis, testified Wednesday in the fraud trial of Elizabeth Holmes, founder of blood testing start-up Theranos, that she had previously misinformed him and the company’s director. During his time in the Circle.
Mr Mattis, who served on the board for several years, said he had supported the start-up’s mission of a cheap, fast and easily accessible blood test, but in 2015 The Wall Street Journal reported major issues with the technology. Lost faith after being exposed. She added that Ms. Holmes was not talking to Theranos’ directors about the problems.
“If we only looked at her in the rearview mirror, we would have been unable to help her with the fundamental issues she was struggling with,” Mr Mattis said. President Donald J. He resigned from the board in late 2016 after being tapped to be Secretary of Defense by Trump.
Two years later, Theranos fell in the midst of lawsuits, fines and financial troubles, and federal prosecutors charged Ms. Holmes and her business partner, Ramesh Balwani, with a dozen counts of fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Both have pleaded not guilty. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.
Mr Mattis is the most prominent figure to take the stand so far in the high-profile jury trial that began in August. Other possible witnesses include Rupert Murdoch, a media mogul who invested in Theranos; David Bois, who was the company’s external counsel; and Bill Frist, a former senator and member of the Theranos board.
As Mr. Mattis spoke, Ms. Holmes sat up straight in her seat and looked in his direction.
Mr Mattis testified that he had met Holmes after a speech he gave in 2011. He was excited by the prospect of the military using Theranos’ blood analyzer, which Ms. Holmes claimed could make thousands of different tests faster, cheaper and more accurate. Conventional laboratory test using only a finger prick of blood. Mr Mattis was also personally impressed by Holmes, describing her as “sharp, forthright, committed”.
Mr Mattis said he had prompted the military to conduct a test program of Theranos analyzers before joining the board to see how they performed with their current systems. “I’ve wanted a comparative study on Theranos from day one so that we can bring it online,” he said. But there was no test.
When Mr Mattis joined the board, he invested $85,000 in Theranos as support, which he said was a significant amount “for someone who had been in government service for 40 years.” He withdrew himself from any military contract for ethical reasons.
He testified that he was not aware of any contract between Theranos and the military, a key claim in the prosecution’s case against Ms. Holmes. He told investors that Theranos devices were used on the battlefields in Afghanistan.
Mr Mattis said Ms Holmes was the primary source of information about Theranos and its technology. Prosecutors showed a presentation he made to the board saying that 10 of the 15 largest pharmaceutical companies had validated the start-up’s machines, as well as researchers from Johns Hopkins University and the Food and Drug Administration and World Health. With the support of the logo of the organization.
Such presentations gave Mr Mattis confidence in Theranos’ technology, he said, because “it wasn’t just Elizabeth talking about.”
After The Journal reported that Theranos was conducting only some of the blood tests on its machines, while doing the rest with a traditional blood analyzer, the board scrambled to measure the accuracy of the report, as evidenced by According to the email sent.
Ms. Holmes emailed that Theranos was transitioning to a different “framework” for her lab. Mr Mattis said he was confused and worried, but supported Ms Holmes because she thought the problem was just a matter of messaging.
“I thought this was something we could fix if we got the truth out there,” he said.
Over time, Mr Mattis said, he lost hope as he discovered the problems got deeper – Theranos’ machines weren’t working.
“There just came a point when I didn’t know what to believe about Theranos anymore,” he said.
