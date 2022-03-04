Jamia Millia Islamia Admission 2022 online distance learning programs launched on jmicoe.in

Jamia Millia Islamia University has started registration for the online Distance Learning Program course for the session 2021-22. JMI online program courses will be conducted by the Center for Distance and Online Education (CDOE). Interested candidates can register online by visiting the official website of JMI University, jmicoe.in. How to apply and requirements can be seen below.

The last date for registration and online application for JMI (Jamia Millia Islamia) is March 25, 2022. However, students will be allowed to pay the application fee till April 10, 2022. Document verification will take place from March 29 to April 8, 2022 and the entire admission process will be completed by April 10, 2022.



Learn how to register JMI online

First of all, visit the official website of Controller of Examinations jmicoe.in. On the homepage, click on the ‘Admission to Post-Graduate, Undergraduate, Diploma and Certificate Programs (CDOE) (2021-22)’ link. Click on the new registration link here and fill in the required details. Submit the fee along with the application. Once the fee is collected, your form will be submitted. Download the confirmation page and have a printout with you for further reference. You can also click on this direct link to apply.

Who can take admission?

The Center for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) will offer access to a variety of postgraduate, undergraduate, diploma and certificate courses. Candidates should have passed the qualifying examination from a board, university or institution recognized by Jamia. All Central Universities, State Universities, Institutions of National Importance and Foreign Universities (if their equivalents are established by the Association of Indian Universities) are accepted by JMI. Carefully read the official return for more details on eligibility criteria. Here is a direct link to the prospectus-