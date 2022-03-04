Jamia Millia Islamia Admission 2022 online distance learning programs launched on jmicoe.in
Learn how to register JMI online
First of all, visit the official website of Controller of Examinations jmicoe.in. On the homepage, click on the ‘Admission to Post-Graduate, Undergraduate, Diploma and Certificate Programs (CDOE) (2021-22)’ link. Click on the new registration link here and fill in the required details. Submit the fee along with the application. Once the fee is collected, your form will be submitted. Download the confirmation page and have a printout with you for further reference. You can also click on this direct link to apply.
Who can take admission?
The Center for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) will offer access to a variety of postgraduate, undergraduate, diploma and certificate courses. Candidates should have passed the qualifying examination from a board, university or institution recognized by Jamia. All Central Universities, State Universities, Institutions of National Importance and Foreign Universities (if their equivalents are established by the Association of Indian Universities) are accepted by JMI. Carefully read the official return for more details on eligibility criteria. Here is a direct link to the prospectus-
