Jamia Millia Islamia Entrance Exams to be Held from July 26, CHECK Important Dates and Details Here





New Delhi: The Jamia Millia Islamia on Monday introduced that the doorway exams for the upcoming session will start from July 26 until August 28, for which college students can have to submit on-line software varieties by June 30. The central college situated in New Delhi additionally launched eight new programs and 4 new departments together with the present 134 programs that it affords. The 4 new departments are: Division of Design and Innovation, Division of Hospital Administration and Hospice Research, Division of International Languages, and Division of Environmental Sciences. Additionally Learn – Jamia Millia Islamia Postpones PhD Entrance Exams Amid Surge in COVID Instances in Delhi

Issuing an official assertion, the college mentioned, “Discover relating to entrance take a look at of half time, certificates, diploma and a sophisticated diploma in language programs will be issued individually later. The dates talked about above are topic to change beneath prevailing pandemic scenario.” The admit playing cards for the doorway exams will be issued from July 15. Additionally Learn – Jamia Millia Islamia Entrance Examination Date Introduced | Admit Card, Take a look at Centre And Schedule Details Here

It should additionally provide eight new programs in “Grasp of Design within the College of Structure, B A (Hons) French and Francophone Research; and B A (Hons) Spanish and Latin American Research in Centre of Spanish and Latin American Research; MSc Environmental Science and Administration; M A Mass Media (Hindi) and P G Diploma in English-Hindi Translation within the Division of Hindi, P G Diploma in Translation Research within the Division of English and MBA (Healthcare & Hospital Administration)”. Additionally Learn – USA’s Academy of Movement Image Arts & Sciences Invitations 3 Jamia Millia Islamia Alumni to Decide The Oscars

“JMI has turn into an ensemble of a multilayered instructional system which covers all features of education, under-graduate, post-graduate, Ph.D. and post-doctoral training.

“With 9 colleges of studying, 39 educating and analysis departments, over 30 centres of studying and analysis, 190 programs, roughly 800 college members and greater than 20000 college students we appeal to brightest younger minds from all around the nation,” vice chancellor Najma Akhtar mentioned.

(with PTI inputs)