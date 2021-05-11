Jamie Bell joins Elisabeth Moss, Wagner Moura in Shining Girls series adaptation at Apple TV+

Actor Jamie Bell is set to famous person alongside Elisabeth Moss and Wagner Moura in Apple’s Shining Women series adaptation.

The signal is in accordance to South African novelist Lauren Beukes’ e-book of the identical title.

Consistent with Time limit, the metaphysical thriller will characteristic Bell in the function of Harper.

Harper is described as a mysterious loner with an gorgeous connection to Moss’ character, Kirby, a Chicago reporter who survived a brutal assault completely to look out her actuality enticing as she hunts down her attacker.

Moura will play Dan, a outdated skool journalist breaking the widening story of a copycat assault.

Author Silka Luisa will adapt the novel for the television series and likewise assist as a result of the showrunner and govt producer.

Moss and Lindsey McManus will govt bask in beneath their Love & Squalor Photographs banner. Hollywood famous person Leonardo DiCaprio will govt bask in through Appian Method alongside Jennifer Davidson.

Beukes and Alan Web page Arriaga may even assist as govt producers.

MRC Television will bask in.