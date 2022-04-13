Jamie DeLine honored for coverage of Air National Guard





(NEWS10) — NEWS10 Capitol Correspondent Jamie DeLine was honored this week with the Seven Seals Award for her coverage of the Boss Lift by the Air National Guard. The award was presented from Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve’s Emil Baker and U.S. Army Deputy Chief of Staff Major General Daniel Christian.

Christian was also in town for the monthly Honor a Deceased Veteran ceremony. He had this message to share.

National Guard thanks the community with Boss Flight



“And in doing so, we recognize all servicemembers across all generations. That’s not something we do enough of. Imagine if this happened in every small town across the United States.”

Thank you to all who serve.