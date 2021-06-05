Jamie Dornan cuts a relaxed figure as he takes wife Amelia Warner for a low-key birthday lunch

Jamie Dornan has been in Australia in latest months, filming the Stan Unique sequence The Vacationer.

On Saturday, the actor, 39, loved a time off and a low-key birthday lunch together with his wife, Amelia Warner, who turned 39 on June 4th.

The couple walked down the road hand-in-hand down the road within the Adelaide, South Australia suburb of Norwood, after visiting a native Vietnamese restaurant.

Jamie minimize a relaxed figure, sporting a pale orange hoodie together with a pair of black denims.

He added a pair of white sneakers to the casually cool ensemble, and shielded his face with sun shades.

Amelia was wearing a very related outfit, opting for a tangerine jumper and blue denims.

She appeared to have on minimal make-up, and wore her ombre hair down in delicate waves round her face.

Amelia completed her look with a pair of white sneakers and carried a telephone in her hand.

The couple seemed cherished up, holding arms and linking arms as they headed to their informal lunch date.

Jamie was later seen carrying a variety of objects in a plastic purchasing bag from a native chemist.

The Robin Hood actor has been exhausting at work on The Vacationer in latest weeks.

Within the sequence, the Fifty Shades of Gray star performs a British man who finds himself caught within the Australian Outback.

The Northern Irish actor sees his character left injured in a hospital, and is unable to recall his personal identification.

He then returns to the outback to seek out solutions about his previous, in what’s described as a thriller.

‘The Vacationer are a number of the most enjoyable scripts I’ve ever learn. I can not wait to go to Australia with such a proficient group of individuals,’ Jamie mentioned forward of filming.