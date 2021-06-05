Entertainment News

Jamie Dornan cuts a relaxed figure as he takes wife Amelia Warner for a low-key birthday lunch

Jamie Dornan cuts a relaxed figure as he takes wife Amelia Warner for a low-key birthday lunch

Fifty Shades of Gray star Jamie Dornan cuts a relaxed figure as he takes wife Amelia Warner to a low-key birthday lunch at a Vietnamese restaurant in South Australia

Jamie Dornan has been in Australia in latest months, filming the Stan Unique sequence The Vacationer. 

On Saturday, the actor, 39, loved a time off and a low-key birthday lunch together with his wife, Amelia Warner, who turned 39 on June 4th. 

The couple walked down the road hand-in-hand down the road within the Adelaide, South Australia suburb of Norwood, after visiting a native Vietnamese restaurant. 

Day date: Jamie Dornan has been in Australia in recent months, filming the Stan Original series The Tourist. On Saturday, the actor, 39, enjoyed a day off and a low-key birthday lunch with his wife, Amelia Warner, who turned 39 on June 4th. Both pictured

Jamie minimize a relaxed figure, sporting a pale orange hoodie together with a pair of black denims. 

He added a pair of white sneakers to the casually cool ensemble, and shielded his face with sun shades. 

Amelia was wearing a very related outfit, opting for a tangerine jumper and blue denims. 

Sweet: The couple walked down the street hand-in-hand down the street in the Adelaide, South Australia suburb of Norwood, after visiting a local Vietnamese restaurant

Casually cool: Jamie cut a relaxed figure, wearing a pale orange hoodie along with a pair of black jeans

Dressed down: He added a pair of white sneakers to the casually cool ensemble, and shielded his face with sunglasses

She appeared to have on minimal make-up, and wore her ombre hair down in delicate waves round her face. 

Amelia completed her look with a pair of white sneakers and carried a telephone in her hand. 

The couple seemed cherished up, holding arms and linking arms as they headed to their informal lunch date. 

A look: Amelia was dressed in a very similar outfit, opting for a tangerine jumper and blue jeans

Pretty: She appeared to have on minimal makeup, and wore her ombre hair down in soft waves around her face

Happy birthday: Amelia finished her look with a pair of white sneakers and carried a phone in her hand

Stocking up: Jamie was later seen carrying a number of items in a plastic shopping bag from a local chemist

Jamie was later seen carrying a variety of objects in a plastic purchasing bag from a native chemist. 

The Robin Hood actor has been exhausting at work on The Vacationer in latest weeks.  

Within the sequence, the Fifty Shades of Gray star performs a British man who finds himself caught within the Australian Outback.

Hard at work: The Robin Hood actor has been hard at work on The Tourist in recent weeks

Details: In the series, the Fifty Shades of Grey star plays a British man who finds himself stuck in the Australian Outback

The Northern Irish actor sees his character left injured in a hospital, and is unable to recall his personal identification. 

He then returns to the outback to seek out solutions about his previous, in what’s described as a thriller. 

‘The Vacationer are a number of the most enjoyable scripts I’ve ever learn. I can not wait to go to Australia with such a proficient group of individuals,’ Jamie mentioned forward of filming.  

Excited: 'The Tourist are some of the most exciting scripts I've ever read. I can't wait to go to Australia with such a talented group of people,' Jamie said ahead of filming

