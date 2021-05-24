Jamie Dornan eats at burger joint in Adelaide while filming The Tourist

Fifty Shades of Gray actor Jamie Dornan will subsequent be seen in Stan’s upcoming collection The Tourist.

And on Monday, the Irish actor took a break from filming the six-part thriller in Adelaide, South Australia, to take pleasure in lunch at a neighborhood burger joint together with his on-set driver.

The 39-year-old dressed casually and confirmed off his rugged facial hair as he left a Nordburger restaurant with a smoothie and a carton of chips.

Jamie wore a white shirt with a blue sweater on high, beige pants and white sneakers.

He appeared in good spirits as he left the burger chain together with his driver.

Additionally on Monday, the daddy of three flashed a smile on set as he walked round with what seemed to be a script or manufacturing notes.

In The Tourist, Jamie performs a Brit who finds himself caught in the Australian outback.

His character is injured in a hospital and unaware of his identification. He returns to the outback to seek out solutions about his previous.

Jamie will star alongside Danielle Macdonald of Dumplin’ fame, Physician Physician’s Shalom Brune Franklin, Alex Dimitriades and Damon Herriman.

Damon replaces Hugo Weaving’s position as Agent Lachlan Rogers. Hugo pulled out of the mission attributable to scheduling points.

Jamie beforehand mentioned of the position: ‘The Tourist are a few of the most enjoyable scripts I’ve ever learn. I am unable to wait to go to Australia with such a gifted group of individuals.’

Harry and Jack Williams, Writers and Managing Administrators of Two Brothers Footage, additionally mentioned: ‘We’re vastly enthusiastic about this present. It is tonally breaking new floor for us, and having Jamie Dornan on board is the icing on the Australian cake.’

Notable names: Jamie will star alongside Danielle Macdonald of Dumplin’ fame, Physician Physician’s Shalom Brune Franklin, Alex Dimitriades and Damon Herriman

Danielle Macdonald added: ‘I ended up studying all of the episodes in one sitting as a result of I could not put them down!

‘I am so excited to get to be part of this unimaginable mission and I am unable to wait to start out filming alongside the superb solid and manufacturing staff.’

South Australia has just lately grow to be a hotspot for thrilling new native productions, with Stan Authentic movie Gold starring Zac Efron, just lately filmed there.

The Tourist is coming quickly to Stan.