Jamie Dornan Goes Back to ‘Belfast,’ but Not Without Worry



Dornan knows that his most passionate fans are women and lesbians because of “Fifty Shades”; When straight people ask for his picture, he can still know their suspicions. “They’re always like, ‘This is clearly not for me, I’m a straight man, and I have a wife’ or ‘I have a girlfriend, and she loves you, that’s why photography is happening,'” he said. “What did I do, three war movies? You may think that he can solve my problem a little bit with straight men, but maybe not. I think you have to be in that comic-book world to get their attention. “

On that front, Dornan has been trying and he’s been around for a while (before “The Fall”, he auditioned for Superman, a role he lost to Henry Cavill). Now getting a superhero role could give him a chance to return to franchise movies. And he knows the narrow path exists because Robert Pattinson has managed to walk it, taking such a brilliant turn from “Twilight” heartthrob to the indie-film star that he turned around and used his new credentials to win the title role in next year’s “The”. Batman. “

“I feel like him, and if I don’t admit that his people played it really cleverly, I’ll lie,” said Dornan Pattinson, who is a friend. “Everything he’s done since Twilight is really clever and beautifully made, and if he hadn’t been to these multi-billion dollar films, those films wouldn’t have been funded in his name.”

Dornan is open about the movies he wants, and he has met Kevin Feige, head of Marvel Studios, about wearing a cape and shorts. “I’m more ambitious than I’ve ever been before,” Dornan said. Part of it is becoming a parent. “It must be delivered and provided, even the cave-esk: I must succeed for these precious little ones. Also, since my father died, this extra fire has been burning in me, this extra burner of the desire to succeed. “

That desire is not to win the love he received. “Daddy will tell me infinite times every day of my life, so I’m not looking for that,” Dornan said. “But for some reason, since he’s gone, I want to prove to myself something, some kind of succession, that is effective.” And now that he’s channeled his own father, shouldn’t some other hero be on the table?