Jamie Lever imitates Sonam Kapoor: Jamie Lever Video: This video of Jamie Lever is very popular among the fans.

Jamie Lever, daughter of popular comedian Johnny Lever, is very active on social media and has huge fans. She often keeps entertaining her fans a lot through her posts. Recently, Jamie Lever shared a video in which she is seen doing Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor (imitating Jamie Lever Sonam Kapoor). Fans love this video.

Jamie Lever shared a video from his Instagram account. In it, she is wearing a silver blazer and vermilion with makeup. She introduces herself as Sonam Kapoor. You can’t stop smiling when you see Jamie Lever imitating Sonam Kapoor. He wrote with his video, ‘Sonam is here … give way.’





This post by Jamie Lever is very much loved by his fans. In addition, they are making harsh comments. This is not the first time Jamie Lever has copied a course. She has previously copied all the characters including Kangana Ranaut, Kareena Kapoor and Asha Bhosale.

Speaking of Sonam Kapoor’s work front, she last appeared in ‘The Zoya Factor’. Now Sonam Kapoor will be seen working in the film ‘Blind’. He shot the film in Scotland.