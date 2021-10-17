Jammu And Kashmir 3 non-local laborer shot by terrorists in Kulgam 2 dead

Two non-local workers have been killed and one injured in firing by terrorists in Wanpoh area of ​​Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Police and security forces have cordoned off the area.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the process of targeting non-Kashmiris by terrorists was seen for the second consecutive day. On Sunday, the terrorists once again attacked the laborers who came from other states. According to the information received, terrorists entered the house in Wanpoh area of ​​Kulgam and fired indiscriminately on the workers, in which two laborers died on the spot, while one worker is said to be injured. After the incident, the security forces have cordoned off the entire area. In view of these attacks, the police have ordered all the district police chiefs of the state to immediately bring all the non-local laborers to the nearest police and army camps.

The news agency ANI told through CID sources that the three non-Kashmir laborers who were fired upon by the terrorists were all residents of Bihar. and lived together in Kulgam. Out of the three, two Raja Reshi Dev and Joginder Reshi Dev have died while one is injured. Let us tell you that this is the second consecutive day when terrorists have targeted non-Kashmiri laborers. In the last two days, he has shot dead four non-Kashmiri workers.

It is noteworthy that this is the third attack on non-local laborers in less than 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir. A street vendor from Bihar and a carpenter from Uttar Pradesh were shot dead by terrorists on Saturday evening. Amid the killings of civilians, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has vowed to avenge every drop of blood by targeting terrorists and their supporters.

LG Manoj Sinha said – will take revenge for every drop: Sinha said that efforts are being made to hamper the peace and socio-economic progress of Jammu and Kashmir and the personal development of the people. He reiterated the importance of rapid development of the Union Territory. In his monthly radio program ‘Awam Ki Awaaz’, Sinha said that I pay my tributes to the martyred citizens and express my condolences to the bereaved families. We will target terrorists, their sympathizers and avenge every drop of blood of innocent civilians.

BJP condemned: BJP’s Jammu and Kashmir unit spokesperson Altaf Thakur condemned the killings, saying it was nothing but a massacre. He said the killing of non-locals was nothing but inhuman and showed the desperation of the terrorists.