Jammu and Kashmir: BJP worse than the British, Mehbooba said – getting rid of them is a bigger achievement than achieving freedom

Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Social gathering of sowing seeds of hatred amongst totally different communities, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said getting rid of the BJP can be a bigger factor than getting freedom from British rule. He even said that if BJP stays in the nation, then partition is sure.

The previous Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir claimed that the existence of Jammu and Kashmir is in peril below the BJP rule. He alleged that the ruling get together was misusing authorities businesses to intimidate its opponents. However the youth ought to face the challenges earlier than the nation by spreading love and friendship with out worry.

Mufti said in his get together’s tribal youth conference – he has ruined the nation. Persons are feeling insecure in the present state of affairs. They do not know whether or not they are going to be alive tomorrow or not. The arrests and raids in opposition to opposition leaders by the ED and different authorities businesses have turn out to be a every day affair. The state of affairs in Jammu and Kashmir is worse than the relaxation of the nation.

He said that right here Muslims are advised that you’re the youngsters of Babur and Aurangzeb. If he is the father of Muslims then why are these individuals remembering him. They keep in mind this as a result of there are elections in Uttar Pradesh and there is nothing for the individuals to inform. No hospital was constructed there, no progress was made there. There individuals have seen lifeless our bodies flowing in the Ganges in Corona.

Addressing the youths who joined his get together, the PDP chief said that historical past offers as soon as likelihood. The individuals of India had taken benefit of this chance to liberate the nation from the British rule. At this time we’ve received a likelihood to get rid of BJP. Will probably be bigger than the freedom wrestle in opposition to British rule as a result of BJP is bent on dividing the nation. Nonetheless, there was a time when Mehbooba shaped the authorities in Jammu and Kashmir with the assist of BJP’s crutches.