Jammu and Kashmir: government terminated Deputy jailer and head master on charges of links with terrorists

Keep in mind that the BJP government is taking strict steps in the fight against terrorism. After the abolition of 370, prominent leaders were arrested on the basis that it would break the back of the separatists. However, there is unrest again in Kashmir. In the ongoing operation in Poonch, 9 soldiers including two army officers have given martyrdom. Terrorists are also killing civilians.

Firoz Ahmed Lone, deputy superintendent of prisons department and Javed Ahmed Shah, principal of Bijbehara school in south Kashmir, have been dismissed from service. This year the number of employees dismissed under special provisions has gone up to 29. Lone was appointed to the prison department in 2007-08. Lone was accused of working for terrorist groups. However, after a long court case, Lone finally got the job in 2012. But the NIA had arrested Lone in 2017.

According to the allegation, at the behest of Hizbul commander Riyaz Naikoo, Lone had made two youths Danish Ghulam Lone and Sohail Ahmed Bhat meet the arrested terrorist Ishfaq Palla. As part of the conspiracy, both the youths were to go to Pakistan for weapons training and then return to Kashmir. However, before they went to Pakistan, the police caught both of them in 2017. The matter was taken over by the NIA. During interrogation, the youths took the name of Lone, who was arrested by the NIA and sent to jail.

According to the NIA, Shah is accused of being a staunch supporter of terrorists and sympathetic to Hurriyat and banned Jamaat-e-Islami. Shah is also accused of playing the role of an advisor to Hurriyat members working in Bijbehara during the 2016 agitation. Shah openly abused his official position. Shah is also accused of trying to radicalize the girl students.