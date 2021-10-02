Jammu and Kashmir News in Hindi: A temple in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir is defiled: A temple in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir is defiled
A temple in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir has been desecrated by anti-social elements. Police on Saturday registered a case after receiving information about the incident. Omar Abdullah, vice-president of the National Conference, tweeted that this was not entirely tolerable.
#Jammu #Kashmir #News #Hindi #temple #Anantnag #Jammu #Kashmir #defiled #temple #Anantnag #Jammu #Kashmir #defiled
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.