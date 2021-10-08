Jammu and Kashmir News: Srinagar Natipora Encounter Latest News: Troops kill a terrorist in Srinagar Natipora

Highlights Security forces have killed a militant in an encounter in Srinagar’s Natipora area.

The slain terrorist is being identified, his other accomplice has fled the scene during the encounter.

A search operation is underway in the area to trace his accomplice.

Srinagar

Security forces have killed a militant in an encounter in Srinagar’s Natipora area. The slain terrorist has been identified as a member of Lashkar-e-Taiba. His other accomplice fled the scene during the encounter. A search operation is underway in the area. So that his companion can also be found.

According to the i-card found with the terrorist, his name has been identified as Akeeb Bashir Kumar. He was a resident of Trans Shopian and belonged to Lashkar-e-Tayyaba. According to information received, a police squad was investigating at Natipora Naka on Friday evening. Meanwhile, the terrorists attacked the team. Police personnel were shot. Revenge was also taken on the side of the soldiers after the attack. Fighting then broke out on both sides. Akib was killed during the encounter, but his accomplice managed to flee the scene.

Weapons have been seized from the possession of the slain terrorist. His body was moved. Police and army teams have launched a search in the area. So that a terrorist fleeing the scene cannot attack anyone else. Terrorist incidents have been on the rise in Srinagar district for the past few days. Two teachers were killed at the school on Thursday.