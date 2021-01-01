Jammu and Kashmir News: Terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir Latest News: Terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir Latest News

Highlights In Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, the army on Monday thwarted an infiltration attempt by terrorists from across the border.

The body of the slain terrorist has been found, a rifle and other items have been seized from him.

Security forces have killed a terrorist and a search operation is underway to find the intruders.

Govind Chauhan, Jammu

On Monday, the Army thwarted an infiltration attempt by terrorists from across the border in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. Security forces have killed a terrorist. A search is currently underway to find more intruders.

The body of the slain terrorist has been found. A rifle and other items have been seized from him. Army spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Devendra Anand said the operation was underway in the area.

According to information received, Army personnel rioted on the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch sector on Monday morning. The soldiers saw some terrorists coming in this direction. He was then challenged but the terrorists started firing. The army then responded. For a while there was a clash on both sides. In which the army killed a terrorist.

So far, the identity of the slain terrorist is not known to which organization he belonged. A search operation has been launched in the area in view of the infiltration attempt. Because it is believed that his accomplices are still hiding in the area.