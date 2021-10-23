Jammu and Kashmir: Shah showed strong attitude on terrorism, said – need for a strong attack, on the other hand Mehbooba took a jibe

Home Minister Amit Shah held a high-level meeting with security agencies in Srinagar on Saturday. Where he talked about taking strict steps to end terrorism.

Home Minister Amit Shah, who arrived in Jammu and Kashmir on a three-day visit, has shown a strong attitude towards terrorism. He said that a strong attack is needed on this. On the other hand, the PDP chief has taken a jibe at Shah’s visit.

Amit Shah reached Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday on his first visit after the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir. During this, Shah attended a high-level security meeting. Many security officials had attended this meeting. This meeting lasted for about four hours. In the meeting, the Home Minister asked the security forces to eliminate the terrorists.

Prolonged encounters with terrorists, growing threat of radicalization, killing of civilians and increase in cross-border infiltration were discussed in the high-level meeting chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah in Srinagar on Saturday. During this, Shah clearly said that all the agencies should work together on terrorism and fight the last battle against the terrorists. Shah has also laid the foundation stone of many development works during his visit.

Today, I came to Jammu and Kashmir after around 2.15 years. It is a very happy moment for me as after the security review meeting, I’m having an event with the youngsters of Youth Club: Union Home Minister Amit Shah while addressing members of Jammu & Kashmir Youth club pic.twitter.com/b3TcKNrTj2 — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2021

A Home Ministry official said that the central narrative says that Jammu and Kashmir is safe for all… but these killings prove that minorities and outsiders are not safe. This is a big concern for the government… so the strategy to reassure the people was discussed during this meeting.

On the other hand, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti has taken a jibe at her visit. PDP President Mehbooba Mufti said that a drama is going on to show the situation as normal. The actual situation is quite different from this. Seven hundred people have been detained ahead of Shah’s visit. Taking a jibe at Shah’s development works, Mehbooba said that more than half of these works belonged to the Congress government. He said that with the abrogation of Article 370, problems have increased in Jammu and Kashmir.

Security has been tightened in Kashmir regarding this visit of Shah. Sharp shooters, snipers and even drones have been deployed for the security of the Home Minister. Shah’s visit is also considered important because in recent days, there has been an increase in terrorist attacks. Terrorists are targeting non-Kashmiris and minorities under Target Killing. There are also reports of many local youths going to terrorist camps.

Government figures say 32 civilians have been killed so far this year. In the last full year, 41 were killed. Moreover, in the first nine months of this year, 63 cases of encounters with terrorists have been reported. According to government figures, 97 local youths had left their homes to join terror outfits. Of these, 56 have been eliminated.

Sources said that 114 terrorists belonging to various organizations were killed this year, but due to continuous infiltration along the Line of Control, the number of terrorists operating in the Valley is not coming down. If we talk about ceasefire violation, till October 93 cases have been reported.