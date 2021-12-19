Jammu and Kashmir: World’s largest rail bridge being built on Chenab, likely to be commissioned in December 2022

The bridge is being built on the Chenab river on the Katra-Banihal rail section of Jammu and Kashmir at a cost of Rs 27949 crore. The bridge is 359 meters high above the river bed.

The world’s largest rail bridge will be operational by the end of 2022. This bridge is being built on the Chenab river of Jammu and Kashmir. The Railways itself has given information about the construction work by tweeting on Saturday.

According to the information, if all goes well, then the world’s highest rail bridge can be operational for rail traffic by December 2022. The bridge is being built on the Chenab river on the Katra-Banihal rail section in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir at a cost of Rs 27949 crore. The bridge is 359 meters high above the river bed. The bridge is designed to be 1315 meters long with the main arch.

Although no exact date has been given by the Railways for the commissioning of this bridge, but if sources are to be believed, then this bridge is likely to be ready by December 2022. The railways completed its final arch closure on the bridge in April this year, which has been taken as a challenge by the Indian Railways as its construction site is in very difficult mountainous terrain. The bridge is part of the government’s ambitious project, the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link. When this bridge is built, this construction work will prove to be a milestone in Indian engineering history.

Union Minister of State for Railways Darshana Jardosh had recently tweeted and informed about the construction work of this bridge. He had said- “Once fully completed, the bridge will stand 359 meters above the river bed, making it the highest railway bridge in the world. This will be another engineering marvel of the Indian Railways.”

Another most important technical feature of this bridge is that the structural steel from which the bridge is made has the ability to withstand temperatures ranging from -10 °C to 40 °C. That is, the weather of Jammu and Kashmir will not have any effect on it and the bridge will continue to operate without any difficulty.