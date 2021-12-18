jammu kashmir court imposes fine on wife for misusing domestic violence act

A Jammu and Kashmir court has imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on the woman herself during the hearing of a domestic violence case. The Court found that the woman was misusing this law to harass her husband.

During the hearing of the case, a local court in Jammu and Kashmir has observed that the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005 (DV Act) was made to protect women from violence and not to harass husband or to cause marital dispute.

According to the information, there was a domestic dispute between husband Ejaz Parvez Shah and Shamshada Begum since 2019. The woman had filed a case alleging harassment by her husband, but she could not prove it in the court. The woman had gone from the High Court to the Supreme Court regarding this matter, but she was defeated there too.

During this, the husband told the court that the woman had also thrown him out of the house. Even though he has a share in the house. After which the court, in an order given in 2020, had asked both of them to live peacefully in the house. Then the woman went to the High Court and the Supreme Court against it. Where did he get the defeat?

After which the husband went to the court to implement the order of 2020. Now the woman had gone to the court to get her husband’s complaint back which was filed against him. During the hearing of this, the court has imposed a fine of 10 lakhs on the woman.

During the hearing, the Court made a stern remark and said- “It is quite clear that the purpose of the Protection of Women (from Domestic Violence) Act is to provide protection to women from violence when they are in domestic relations. This is to protect legitimate and genuine cases, where the aggrieved person does not indulge in such acts which defeat the object and purpose of the law. The Domestic Violence Act has not been enacted to further aggravate marital discord to the extent of harassing the husband or eviction of the respondent from his own home”.

The court allowed the withdrawal of the case filed, but also ordered him to pay Rs 10 lakh as compensation to the respondent-husband. Because the husband was deprived of shelter and accommodation in his own house during the pendency of the petition.