jammu kashmir five terrorists of LeT and JeM killed in encounters including commander Zahid Wani and a Pakistani

Five terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir. In which the commander of Jaish-e-Mohammed, Zahid Wani and a Pakistani terrorist are also included. In Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, extremists shot dead a policeman on Saturday.

Giving information, the IG of Kashmir Police said that in the last 12 hours, 5 terrorists of Pakistan-sponsored banned terrorist organization Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed were killed in two encounters. These include Jaish-e-Mohammed’s commander terrorist Zahid Wani and a Pakistani terrorist.

According to the information received, security forces launched an operation in Naira area of ​​Pulwama district on Saturday evening. This action was taken after the security forces received information about the presence of terrorists in the area. A joint team of police, army and CRPF was carrying out this operation. Acting, the security forces killed four terrorists and a large quantity of weapons were also recovered. Jaish-e-Mohammed’s commander Zahid Wani was also involved in this. Zahid was also involved in the terrorist incident on 14 February 2019 in which more than 40 CRPF jawans were martyred.

The second encounter took place at Charare Sharif in Budgam district. Here also the police and CRPF together carried out the operation. Security forces killed a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist in this operation. Security forces recovered several weapons including AK-56 from the terrorist.

Terrorists shot dead a policeman in Anantnag

On Saturday, terrorists shot dead Jammu and Kashmir Police head constable Ali Mohammad at Hasanpora in Bijbehara area of ​​Anantnag. Terrorists opened fire on Ali Mohammad’s house. in which he was seriously injured. He was later admitted to the hospital in serious condition. where he died. Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha strongly condemned the incident and said that his sacrifice will not go in vain. The culprits will be punished soon.