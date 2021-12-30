jammu kashmir killed terrorist wife big revelation about pak terrorist organization

The wife of the terrorist killed in the encounter with the security forces has made big revelations. At the same time, she has said that after her husband was killed, no one in Pakistan even tried to know her condition. During this he also said that the real Kashmir is in India.

News channel Times Now Navbharat has released the audio of the deceased terrorist’s wife Razia Bibi. In the audio, she is seen saying that these mujahids take away and then get married without any thought. This ruins lives. I have spent many nights there awake. She used to wander throughout the day for the comfort of the children. On many Eids, children wore clothes and many did not, we have gone through a very difficult situation. I would only say that steps should be taken only after thinking. Although Jansatta Online does not confirm the alleged audio of Razia Bibi.

In her audio, Razia Bibi is further seen saying that Mujahid took my husband somewhere without informing him. He didn’t even tell where he was going. People remain troubled for many days in this affair. People get to know after months. All I would say is that no one should become a Mujahid. Along with this, he also said in his audio that he is very relaxed here (India) and does not care about anything.

According to the Times Now report, Razia Bibi was taken to Muzaffarabad at the age of three. In 2008, Razia got married to a Hizbul terrorist. In 2018, a Hizbul terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Bandipora. After the death of her husband, a month later, Razia Bibi was given pension from terrorist organizations but later it was discontinued.

With no help, the condition of Razia and her children went from bad to worse. The children even got tired of eating. After this, Razia Bibi came to India via Kathmandu in 2021. Where she is under the supervision of the security forces and her children are being provided with necessary facilities like school.