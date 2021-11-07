jammu kashmir search operation for terrorist omar abdullah said marriage hall is used as bunker

Security forces have been conducting search operations in Jammu and Kashmir for the last 27 days. So far there has been no success. At the same time, 9 soldiers were martyred in the last one week.

Even after the search operation going on for three weeks, the security forces have not been successful in finding the terrorists. They are suspected to be hiding in the forests of Surankot and Mendhar areas of Jammu and Kashmir. Now the security forces have turned their attention towards Rajouri district. Traffic from Rajouri to Thanamandi side has been stopped and search operation is going on.

Poonch and Rajouri districts are connected along the border with Pakistan. On October 10, the local people had said that the terrorists were hiding here. On October 11, 11 jawans were also killed. After that the operation intensified. In the last 17 days, 9 soldiers have lost their lives.

Omar Abdullah accuses security forces

National Conference Vice President and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has raised questions regarding the security of Jammu and Kashmir. He said that when he was the Chief Minister, many community halls were built for weddings. Now these halls are being used as army barracks and the bunkers which were demolished are being rebuilt.