jammu kashmir security personnel killed one fidayeen attacker in shrinagar and two terrorist in kulgam

Kashmir IG Vijay Kumar said about the encounter that including the terrorists killed in today’s encounter, we have killed 133 terrorists, including many commanders of terrorists. We have also caught around 39 terrorists alive.

A suicide bomber, who was trying to carry out a major incident in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, was killed in an encounter by the security forces. Along with this, security forces gunned down two terrorists in an operation on Thursday in Kulgam, South Kashmir. In which there was also a district commander of Hizbul Mujahideen.

Giving information by tweeting, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said that the terrorist killed in the encounter in Srinagar has been identified as Amir Riaz of Khrew, Pulwama. Who was a member of the declared terrorist organization Mujahideen Ghazwat ul Hind. He was a relative of an accused in the Lethpora terror attack and was assigned the task of carrying out the suicide attack. In February 2019, 40 CRPF personnel were martyred in a suicide attack at Lethpora in Pulwama.

The encounter started on Thursday evening in Hamdaniya Colony area of ​​Bemina area of ​​Srinagar. The body of the terrorist and one AK rifle and some ammunition were recovered from the encounter site.

Meanwhile, the police also informed that one of the two terrorists killed in the Kulgam attack is the district commander of Hizbul Mujahideen. The police wrote in a tweet that the slain terrorists have been identified as Shiraz Molvi and Yawar Bhat, District Commanders of Hizbul Mujahideen. He said Shiraz had been active since 2016 and was instrumental in inducting youth into terrorist organisations. He was also involved in several civilian murder cases.

Kashmir IG Vijay Kumar also said that the killing of terrorists is a big success for us. On Thursday, security forces started a search operation after cordoning off the area after receiving intelligence about the presence of terrorists in Chavalgam in Kulgam. It was only after that that the encounter started.